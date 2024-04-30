The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Selorm Tali

Blue Ivy Carter, the 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has joined the voice cast of the upcoming Lion King prequel, "Mufasa: The Lion King."

Beyonce and Blue Ivy
Beyonce and Blue Ivy

In the film, Blue Ivy voices Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, portrayed by her mother Beyoncé, who reprises her role from the 2019 photorealistic remake.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, known for "Moonlight," the prequel delves into Mufasa's origin story and his childhood alongside his brother Scar. Similar to the 2019 movie, it will blend live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery.

Mufasa: The Lion King — July 5, 2024
Jenkins praised Blue Ivy's professionalism, noting that both she and Beyoncé approached their roles with dedication. He highlighted their natural mother-daughter dynamic, stating that they didn't have to pretend much on set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser trailer for the film debuted on the US breakfast show Good Morning America, hinting at Mufasa's transformative journey despite his humble beginnings.

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively, in the prequel. Donald Glover returns as Simba, with a cast that includes Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Seth Rogan, and Billy Eichner. Lin-Manuel Miranda contributes original songs to the soundtrack.

jay z blue ivy beyonce
jay z blue ivy beyonce

While this marks Blue Ivy's debut film role, she previously showcased her talents as a dancer on her mother's live tour. Her involvement in the film inevitably reignites discussions about nepotism in the entertainment industry.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" is set to hit UK theatres in December of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mufasa, from Disney's "The Lion King," is the noble and wise king of the Pride Lands, ruling over his vast African domain with fairness and compassion. As the father of Simba and mate to Queen Sarabi, Mufasa serves as a mentor, teaching his son valuable lessons about responsibility, leadership, and the circle of life.

His character embodies strength and dignity, earning him respect and admiration from all who know him. However, his reign faces threats from his jealous brother, Scar, who plots to take over the throne.

Tragically, Mufasa's life ends when Scar engineers a wildebeest stampede, resulting in a heart-wrenching scene where Mufasa dies while trying to save Simba. His death marks a pivotal moment in the film, pushing Simba on a journey of self-discovery and redemption as he grapples with the weight of his father's legacy.

Mufasa's memory lives on as a symbol of paternal love, guidance, and sacrifice, making him one of the most beloved and iconic characters in popular culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

