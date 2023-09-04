The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bobi Wine asked to choose between Sheebah, Cindy

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine weighed in on the music battle between Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, saying he has a preference.

Sheebah Karungi, Bobi Wine and Cindy Sanyu
Sheebah Karungi, Bobi Wine and Cindy Sanyu

In a media interview, Bobi Wine was asked: Where do you stand?

Wine: I'm an elder... these two are my sisters. Of course, I have my favorite, you know as an artiste. I have my preference for one of them. But I don't want to be seen saying this one over this one... let the supporters of Cindy go and support and let the supporters of Sheebah also go and support. In my position, as a leader, I'm constrained to point a finger at one although I have my personal preference.

It’s important to note that Bobi Wine and Cindy Sanyu have a song together titled Dilemma. They did it with Jamaican singer Chad Simpson, alias Mr. G.

Wine has no collabo with Sheebah though that doesn’t necessarily make Cindy his pick. Also key to note is that Sheebah and Wine may not be in each other’s books following recent attacks by Bobi Wine on the Uganda National Musicians Federation, where the former is the vice president.

The highly billed Sheebah Vs Cindy music battle is being organized by Victoria University, where Sheebah currently serves as its brand ambassador.

The show, which coincides with the graduation ceremony of the Sudhir Ruparelia-owned university -- will be held on September 15 at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala.

Over the past weeks, there has been confusion after both artists announced the same date and same venue for their separate concerts.

The announcements sparked a fierce social media fight between the two artists and their fans, which even gravitated to petty name-calling.

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
