Bobi Wine lectures actor Terrence 'Lucious' Howard over meeting with Museveni

In a lengthy post, Wine alleged that Howard is being used by Museveni and his regime to embezzle public resources in the name of promoting Uganda to the world.

The former Presidential hopeful cautioned that Howard should be very careful with every deal he strikes with President Museveni as he might be a candidate for prosecution.

“Watched a sickening video of Terrence Howard, a black American award winning actor, as he pitched to Ugandan dictator Yoweri Museveni a new form of 'flight technology' that he purportedly 'invented', which he claims is going to "replace Drones, Helicopters & Airplanes,"

"Whether legitimate or mot, Mt Howard’s ‘scientific inventions’ are evidently just part of yet another scheme that dictator Museveni and his rest tem have designed to once again take a huge bite out of Uganda’s resources while using the celebrities’ star power to legitimize the authoritarian regime,” Bobi Wine said in part.

He went on to narrate that a number of celebrities among them Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Akon and Professor Safaraz Niazi have also been used by Museveni to steal from his people.

“We saw Kanye West (who said slavery was a choice), promising to build a Jurassic Park. Musician Akon came peddling 'smart cities' to be built in Uganda. All he needed was land. This meant evicting poor Ugandans from their land to create a mile of land that Akon asked for.

"We saw 'Prof.' Safaraz Niazi who came in 2020 peddling a Covid-19 Vaccine for use in Uganda at a time when advanced countries were scratching their heads to find one. All he needed was money. Then Pineti went off with a huge chunk of land in Lubowa and over a trillion shillings. Now Terrence - another scheme that dictator Museveni and the rest of his criminal enterprise have designed to once again take a huge bite out of Uganda's resources,” Bobi Wine alleged.

During his meeting with President Yoweri Museveni actor Terrence Howard, promised to set up a new Hydrogen technology plant in Uganda.

“I want to develop a New Hydrogen technology in Uganda. The main purpose of the project would be to defend the sovereignty of the country as far as technology is concerned

"We have invented a new form of light that I would like us to brining here to Uganda, to replace the drones, the helicopters and planes. We have slow the funding necessary what we need is just ground to build this. This is the geometry of Hydrogen,” Howard said in part.

President Museveni said he welcomes the idea of the new Hydrogen Technology Initiative by the visiting American actor and his wife Mira Pak. The two are in Uganda to explore Uganda’s tourism potential and investment opportunities in technology.

However, Terrence Howard’s Hydrogen Technology Initiative has attracted lots of backlash from a section of Netizens.