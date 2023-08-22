The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bobi Wine quit anthropology to study MDD at Makerere University

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine wouldn’t be a subject of mockery by Bebe Cool if he hadn’t dropped out of anthropology class at Makerere University.

Bobi Wine
Bobi Wine

In an interview, Bobi Wine said after S.6, he enrolled at Makerere University for a bachelor’s degree in social sciences (majoring in anthropology and political science) which he quit after two years.

Recommended articles

He said he changed programs to Music, Dance and Drama because he realised his future lay somewhere else.

"We were studying with mature guys like Betty Kamya (the Inspector General of Government). I was in the same class with Betty Kamya when I was 18. Her late husband, Spencer Turwomwe, we were in the same class and a few other ministers that I would rather not name now,” said Wine.

“But of course, I didn't finish that course. I dropped out in my second year. It didn't see my destination, so I reapplied, I went and did music, dance and drama from which I graduated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobi Wine graduated with a diploma in 2003 and he is currently studying law at Cavendish University. He started at the International University of East Africa in 2016, but he transferred to Cavendish recently after it opened a branch in Kamwokya because it’s more accessible.

Bobi Wine went to St. Maria Goretti in Kamwokya for nursery school, City Primary School, Kamwokya Islamic Primary School, Canon Umea Primary School, Kasaka Primary School in Gomba, Kanoni Church of Uganda Primary School and St Aloysius Primary School Bukalagi where he sat PLE.

He then joined St. Maria Goretti in Katende where he met Emperor Orlando, then for S.3 and 2, he was at Brain Trust Academy Lubaga and sat UCE at Kitante Hill School where he met Bebe Cool, Toolman and Mr. Parrot.

He joined Lubiri S.S. for S.5 first term and his mother died during that term, so he moved to Alliance S.S. in Kamwokya for second term, before transferring to Kololo S.S. where he sat UACE.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, was born in Nkonzi Hospital where his mother, Margaret Nalunkuuma, was a midwife.

ADVERTISEMENT

He grew up in Kifumbira, Kamwokya — but when he was in P.2, his father, Jackson Wellington Ssentamuwa, was released from jail, having been imprisoned during the Obote regime and they shortly shifted to Gomba and stayed there till he joined high school.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Junior Comedian's emotional message to Brian Chira will touch your soul

WATCH: Junior Comedian's emotional message to Brian Chira will touch your soul

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

How a friend's threat forced Betty Kyallo to make a huge cash withdrawal

How a friend's threat forced Betty Kyallo to make a huge cash withdrawal

Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Those who've been in & out of my life, ahsante - CS Mutua says as he turns 53

Showrunners promise ‘fairytale weekend’ as Nyege Nyege returns to Jinja City

Showrunners promise ‘fairytale weekend’ as Nyege Nyege returns to Jinja City

Bobi Wine quit anthropology to study MDD at Makerere University

Bobi Wine quit anthropology to study MDD at Makerere University

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news