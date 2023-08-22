Bobi Wine quit anthropology to study MDD at Makerere University

He said he changed programs to Music, Dance and Drama because he realised his future lay somewhere else.

"We were studying with mature guys like Betty Kamya (the Inspector General of Government). I was in the same class with Betty Kamya when I was 18. Her late husband, Spencer Turwomwe, we were in the same class and a few other ministers that I would rather not name now,” said Wine.

“But of course, I didn't finish that course. I dropped out in my second year. It didn't see my destination, so I reapplied, I went and did music, dance and drama from which I graduated.”

Bobi Wine graduated with a diploma in 2003 and he is currently studying law at Cavendish University. He started at the International University of East Africa in 2016, but he transferred to Cavendish recently after it opened a branch in Kamwokya because it’s more accessible.

Bobi Wine went to St. Maria Goretti in Kamwokya for nursery school, City Primary School, Kamwokya Islamic Primary School, Canon Umea Primary School, Kasaka Primary School in Gomba, Kanoni Church of Uganda Primary School and St Aloysius Primary School Bukalagi where he sat PLE.

He then joined St. Maria Goretti in Katende where he met Emperor Orlando, then for S.3 and 2, he was at Brain Trust Academy Lubaga and sat UCE at Kitante Hill School where he met Bebe Cool, Toolman and Mr. Parrot.

He joined Lubiri S.S. for S.5 first term and his mother died during that term, so he moved to Alliance S.S. in Kamwokya for second term, before transferring to Kololo S.S. where he sat UACE.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, was born in Nkonzi Hospital where his mother, Margaret Nalunkuuma, was a midwife.

