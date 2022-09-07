Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bobi Wine shares heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Mzee Asingwire

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, took to Facebook to heap praises on his wife, Barbara Itungo, also known as Barbie, as she celebrates her 39th birthday.

Bobi Wine and wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine and wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi

"Where would I be without you Barbie Kyagulanyi?" Wine posted on Facebook, accompanying the message with Barbie's picture.

Recommended articles

"I could never ask for a better companion in this wide world. May the almighty see us turn grey together. A happy birthday to you, the love of my life."

The couple, who have four children together, have been married for 11 years. On August 28, they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, and they had amazing things to say about each other.

"On this day 11 years ago, your father handed you to me in Lubaga Cathedral and we pronounced our vows to each other before Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. We took the holy sacrament of matrimony together. You even tattooed my face on your back," Wine posted on Facebook.

Bobi Wine and Barbie
Bobi Wine and Barbie Pulse

"What a day that was, what a beautiful experience? It's like only yesterday. Dear Barbie Kyagulanyi, it's been such an honour being married to you. I couldn't imagine a better companion. May this, our 11th wedding anniversary bring you sweet memories of our love story. I love you so much."

Barbie also shared their wedding photos and penned a love message to her husband.

"My love, I can't describe in words how much you've loved me... You've been there for me and provided all forms of protection. My do or die, I can't tell you the kind of prayers I've been dedicating to you," she wrote on Facebook.

Barbie Kyagulanyi
Barbie Kyagulanyi Pulse

"You're a hard-to-find husband. I pray you live longer, so I can love you to hate it... my sunshine, my Joy, my teacher and my patient companion. Thank you for sharing your youthful times with me. I am waiting to spend my elderly days with you. I love you immeasurably and today, I wish you a Happy 11th Anniversary."

The couple met when Bobi was at Makerere University while Barbie was in senior six at Bweranyangi Girls' Senior Secondary School.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Ruger drops snippet for unreleased single, teases debut album

Ruger drops snippet for unreleased single, teases debut album

Huddah Monroe reveals how she made 1st million aged 20

Huddah Monroe reveals how she made 1st million aged 20

Socialite Huddah Monroe reveals details of relationship with Juma Jux

Socialite Huddah Monroe reveals details of relationship with Juma Jux

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru steps out with son and husband in matching outfits[Video]

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru steps out with son and husband in matching outfits[Video]

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

‘Bobi Wine now fears women because of politics,’ says Chameleone

‘Bobi Wine now fears women because of politics,’ says Chameleone

Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first milestone [Video]

Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first milestone [Video]

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington

Size 8: Why I left my matrimonial home after fight with DJ Mo

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]