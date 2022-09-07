Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

"I could never ask for a better companion in this wide world. May the almighty see us turn grey together. A happy birthday to you, the love of my life."

The couple, who have four children together, have been married for 11 years. On August 28, they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, and they had amazing things to say about each other.

"On this day 11 years ago, your father handed you to me in Lubaga Cathedral and we pronounced our vows to each other before Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. We took the holy sacrament of matrimony together. You even tattooed my face on your back," Wine posted on Facebook.

"What a day that was, what a beautiful experience? It's like only yesterday. Dear Barbie Kyagulanyi, it's been such an honour being married to you. I couldn't imagine a better companion. May this, our 11th wedding anniversary bring you sweet memories of our love story. I love you so much."

Barbie also shared their wedding photos and penned a love message to her husband.

"My love, I can't describe in words how much you've loved me... You've been there for me and provided all forms of protection. My do or die, I can't tell you the kind of prayers I've been dedicating to you," she wrote on Facebook.

"You're a hard-to-find husband. I pray you live longer, so I can love you to hate it... my sunshine, my Joy, my teacher and my patient companion. Thank you for sharing your youthful times with me. I am waiting to spend my elderly days with you. I love you immeasurably and today, I wish you a Happy 11th Anniversary."