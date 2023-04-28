The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bobi Wine: You think one gets wiser with age until you meet Bebe Cool

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine was bold and candid as he clapped back at Bebe Cool who has been incessantly bashing him in the media.

Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine
Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine

Cool has been mocking Wine for graduating with a diploma in music, dance, and drama (M.D.D).

Wine graduated from Makerere University in 2003.

It all started when Wine claimed that he was better than Jose Chameleone and Cool on all metrics, that is, financial success, music hits, and fame.

Cool retaliated, saying that a person who did M.D.D. can't be better than him who did a subject combination of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 'A' Level.

The Mbozi Za Malwa hitmaker was at Makerere College School for high school but he dropped out before doing national exams.

Then in a recent interview, Bebe Cool noted that he would never allow his child to study such a program at university.

"As a parent, when a child comes and tells me they are going to do MDD at Makerere, I just tell them to use that money to start a fish market," said Cool.

After his comment went viral, comedian Teacher Mpamire posted on Facebook: "I have 2 million shillings if Bebe Cool provides me with a 'genuine' Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education from Uganda National Examination Board after doing PCM."

In the comment section, Bobi Wine came guns blazing: "Practicing Music, Dance and Drama makes you smart but studying to become a professional in Music, Dance and drama make you dumb [three laughing emojis]

"Obukadde magezi nga tosanze [older is wise if you haven't met] baby cool."

Wine and Cool have long-standing beef.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
