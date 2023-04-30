The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine praised Jose Chameleone in a birthday message shared on Facebook.

Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine
Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine

"Sending warm birthday greetings to my brother Jose Chameleone," he posted Sunday evening.

"Thank you for your monumental contribution to the Ugandan music industry. Your talent and passion is and will be an inspiration for many generations to come. Big up and live up.

"Happy birthday."

Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanaja, was born on April 30, 1979, so he made 44.

When he celebrated Bobi Wine celebrate his 41st birthday, Chameleone also shared a warm message and even made a promise.

"I send greetings to Bobi Wine, and his family members; Eddie Yawe, Mickie Wine. My name is Joseph Chameleone. This affects us all, music is for the country. Principal, I send my greetings. I wasn't able to send birthday wishes, I was still dealing with [my concert issues]," Chameleone said, further making promises.

"But the good thing is you will be celebrating your birthday next year. I will send the wishes, flowers, a goat, and a cow."

Chameleone and Wine have longstanding beef.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
