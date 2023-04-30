Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

"Thank you for your monumental contribution to the Ugandan music industry. Your talent and passion is and will be an inspiration for many generations to come. Big up and live up.

"Happy birthday."

Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanaja, was born on April 30, 1979, so he made 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he celebrated Bobi Wine celebrate his 41st birthday, Chameleone also shared a warm message and even made a promise.

"I send greetings to Bobi Wine, and his family members; Eddie Yawe, Mickie Wine. My name is Joseph Chameleone. This affects us all, music is for the country. Principal, I send my greetings. I wasn't able to send birthday wishes, I was still dealing with [my concert issues]," Chameleone said, further making promises.

"But the good thing is you will be celebrating your birthday next year. I will send the wishes, flowers, a goat, and a cow."