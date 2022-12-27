ADVERTISEMENT
Bobi Wine’s son says he wants ‘to join the army’

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine's son Shadrack Mbogo expressed interest in joining Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Solomon Kampala, Shadrack Mbogo and Bobi Wine
Solomon Kampala, Shadrack Mbogo and Bobi Wine

Mbogo filmed a video in which he was responding to people who have been asking if he has ambitions of becoming a politician.

The curiosity from the public was prompted by his election to become the head prefect of Hillside Naalya Primary School in February of this year.

His mother, Barbie Kyagulanyi, better known as Barbie, shared the news of his election on social media.

But Mbogo seems to have no interest in politics, according to a TikTok video seen by this reporter.

He said: "People have been asking me… since I was a head prefect if I'm going to join politics. Well,... personally I don't want to join politics, I want to join the army, and I can't tell the future, so I just have to wait and see."

Shadrack Mbogo and Bobi Wine
Shadrack Mbogo and Bobi Wine

Mbogo comes from a family with a strong background in leadership.

His father, Wine, in 2017 surprised many when he ditched his widely successful music career to run as Kyadondo County East constituency Member of Parliament (MP) during a by-election that pitted him against two seasoned candidates – Sitenda Sebalu of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Apollo Kantinti of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He won.

In 2021, he took it further and ran in the presidential elections on the back of a volatile political career.

Mbogo’s elder brother Solomon Kampala was also a prefect at St. Mary’s College Kisubi.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
