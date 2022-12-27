Bobi Wine’s son says he wants ‘to join the army’

The curiosity from the public was prompted by his election to become the head prefect of Hillside Naalya Primary School in February of this year.

His mother, Barbie Kyagulanyi, better known as Barbie, shared the news of his election on social media.

But Mbogo seems to have no interest in politics, according to a TikTok video seen by this reporter.

He said: "People have been asking me… since I was a head prefect if I'm going to join politics. Well,... personally I don't want to join politics, I want to join the army, and I can't tell the future, so I just have to wait and see."

Mbogo comes from a family with a strong background in leadership.

His father, Wine, in 2017 surprised many when he ditched his widely successful music career to run as Kyadondo County East constituency Member of Parliament (MP) during a by-election that pitted him against two seasoned candidates – Sitenda Sebalu of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Apollo Kantinti of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He won.

In 2021, he took it further and ran in the presidential elections on the back of a volatile political career.