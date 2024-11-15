The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

Lynet Okumu

Boda Boda riders give late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri a heroic send-off. Several motorcycles formed three orderly rows, leading the long motorcade to the burial site.

Meru Boda boda riders honour late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off
Meru Boda boda riders honour late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

Boda boda riders in Meru town woke up early to give a heroic welcome to the body of late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri ahead of her burial.

Recommended articles

The heartfelt gesture displayed the love and respect the local community had for the beloved content creator.

Tabitha Gatwiri, a young and vibrant comedian, passed away on October 13, a loss that left many in shock.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri
The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Her brother, Brian, discovered her lifeless body at home, and the tragic news was later confirmed by fellow celebrities.

Initial post-mortem results indicated that Tabitha may have died due to suffocation caused by sleeping in a poor position.

However, her family shared that the findings were inconclusive. Additional samples were sent to the government chemist for further analysis to provide clarity on what happened.

Tabitha Gatwiri's brother Brian
Tabitha Gatwiri's brother Brian Tabitha Gatwiri's brother Brian Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

On November 14, Tabitha’s body was released from the Kenyatta University morgue for final rites.

The burial preparations brought the Meru community together in mourning and remembrance of the beloved comedian.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and respect, boda boda riders in Meru formed a large convoy to escort Tabitha Gatwiri’s body.

Meru Boda boda riders honour late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off
Meru Boda boda riders honour late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off Meru Boda boda riders honour late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Tens of motorcycles formed three orderly rows, leading the long motorcade to the burial site. The procession left a cloud of dust in its wake, symbolising their determination to give one of their own a heartfelt farewell.

The riders’ decision to stop their usual activities to honour Tabitha touched many people across the country.

It was a clear reflection of the love and admiration they had for the content creator, whose work had brought laughter and joy to so many.

Tabitha Gatwiri’s funeral will be held at Thiiri Cultural Centre in Kithoka. The location is on the Meru-Ruiri-Isiolo highway, close to Mugene market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cultural centre is expected to host family, friends, fans, and colleagues as they come together to pay their final respects to the young talent.

Late Tabitha Gatwiri will be remembered not only for her comedic talent but also for the warmth she shared with her community.

Her work as a content creator touched the lives of many, and her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and fans.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

RIP: Other side of Tabitha Gatwiri you didn’t know, but should always remember

RIP: Other side of Tabitha Gatwiri you didn’t know, but should always remember

Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

Abigail Chams spreads love with new anthem ‘Muhibu’

Abigail Chams spreads love with new anthem ‘Muhibu’

Jeridah Andayi stakes her claim in son’s life with bold message to his girlfriend

Jeridah Andayi stakes her claim in son’s life with bold message to his girlfriend

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child

Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral