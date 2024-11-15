Boda boda riders honour late Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off

The heartfelt gesture displayed the love and respect the local community had for the beloved content creator.

Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Tabitha Gatwiri, a young and vibrant comedian, passed away on October 13, a loss that left many in shock.

The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Her brother, Brian, discovered her lifeless body at home, and the tragic news was later confirmed by fellow celebrities.

Initial post-mortem results indicated that Tabitha may have died due to suffocation caused by sleeping in a poor position.

However, her family shared that the findings were inconclusive. Additional samples were sent to the government chemist for further analysis to provide clarity on what happened.

Tabitha Gatwiri's brother Brian Pulse Live Kenya

Boda boda riders honour late Gatwiri

On November 14, Tabitha’s body was released from the Kenyatta University morgue for final rites.

The burial preparations brought the Meru community together in mourning and remembrance of the beloved comedian.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and respect, boda boda riders in Meru formed a large convoy to escort Tabitha Gatwiri’s body.

Meru Boda boda riders honour late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri with heroic send-off Pulse Live Kenya

Tens of motorcycles formed three orderly rows, leading the long motorcade to the burial site. The procession left a cloud of dust in its wake, symbolising their determination to give one of their own a heartfelt farewell.

The riders’ decision to stop their usual activities to honour Tabitha touched many people across the country.

It was a clear reflection of the love and admiration they had for the content creator, whose work had brought laughter and joy to so many.

Gatwiri's final resting place

Tabitha Gatwiri’s funeral will be held at Thiiri Cultural Centre in Kithoka. The location is on the Meru-Ruiri-Isiolo highway, close to Mugene market.

The cultural centre is expected to host family, friends, fans, and colleagues as they come together to pay their final respects to the young talent.

Late Tabitha Gatwiri will be remembered not only for her comedic talent but also for the warmth she shared with her community.