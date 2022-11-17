RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simon Kabu loses bag with valuables to thieves in London [Video]

Amos Robi

Kabu had gone for a dinner party only to come back to find his valuables missing

Simon Kabu
Simon Kabu

Bonfire Adventures proprietor Simon Kabu is in surprise after he his valuables were stolen in London.

The businessman who is a lover of travelling had left his belongings in their car but returned to discover their vehicle had been broken into and their valuables stolen.

Although Kabu was surprised that he could lose his property in a city of high calibre such as London he said the problem were the same in many cities across the world.

“I thought only Nairobi had such problems, we were off for a certain dinner and had parked our vehicle before it was broken into at the rare windscreen and they made away with some of my valuables.

“So these problems are everywhere in the world not just Nairobi,” Kabu said.

READ: Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Kabu travels widely across many parts of the world as he also markets his business. The businessman also treats newsmakers with trips whenever their stories make highlights.

Kabu runs his business with his wife Sarah Kabu and often the family travels together.

The two were expecting their third and fourth children in January 2023, unfortunately, Sarah suffered a miscarriage. The mother of two said it was the most distasteful thing to happen to her.

"I feel so bad although I got to accept because I have been blessed enough with two beautiful babies.

Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three
Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three Simon and wife Sarah Kabu expecting baby number three Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Simon Kabu celebrates grownup daughter in her 20s during birthday [Photo]

"But imagine I was expecting some twins which were supposed to be due in January but things did not happen the way we had anticipated and we leave it to God. but am still hopeful if it was his will for that to happen maybe it will happen one day sooner than later," she said.

She thanked her husband, Simon Kabu for standing with her when she most needed him.

Amos Robi
