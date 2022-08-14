RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

Authors:

Amos Robi

The man who was voting in Uasin Gishu County tickled many Kenyans after his video went viral

sina maoni
sina maoni

A man who went viral during the August 9 General Election for saying "sina maoni (no comment)" to a journalist Chemutai Goin has received an invitation for an all-expenses-paid trip.

The man, who is yet to be identified, is being sought by Bonfire Adventures tours company so that he can claim the three-day fully paid holiday.

“Mtu was sina maoni ako wapi apate 3 days holiday aweze kupata maoni? We are looking for him,” the company posted on its social media.

This is not the first time the company is rewarding a person who stood out during the elections. In 2017, Martin Kamotho popularly known as "Githeri Man" who trended for queuing to vote while eating githeri received a sponsored trip to the Maasai Mara.

Githeri man with Bonfire Adventures staff
Githeri man with Bonfire Adventures staff Githeri man with Bonfire Adventures staff Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

Besides the trip, githeri man got to attend the president’s inauguration and was even awarded a head of State commendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The August 9 elections saw not just the ‘Sina maoni’ person but it was filled with humor as a number of people headed to vote in style.

In one instance a voter headed to the polling station in a towel alone while another was spotted gobbling bread as he queued to vote.

The winner of the presidential election is however yet to be announced with voter tallying ongoing at the national tallying centre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that it will only allow limited access to the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya.

IEBC increases police detail at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of declaration of 2022 presidential election winner
IEBC increases police detail at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of declaration of 2022 presidential election winner Pulse Live Kenya

READ : Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye said only presidential chief agents, their assistants, clerks, diplomats, observers, and the media will be allowed at the tallying center.

He noted that the move would help fasten the verification process of forms 34A and 34B, currently underway at Bomas.

The exercise has been an emotive affair with frequent clashes as politicians from across the political divide take on each other in a bid.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

David Moya responds after a suggestion to surprise president-elect

David Moya responds after a suggestion to surprise president-elect

Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Bahati writes to IEBC as Mathare Constituency results delay

Bahati writes to IEBC as Mathare Constituency results delay

Netflix excites fans with Young, Famous and African season 2 [Video]

Netflix excites fans with Young, Famous and African season 2 [Video]

Diamond Platnumz buys own helicopter after making millions in Nairobi

Diamond Platnumz buys own helicopter after making millions in Nairobi

Viola Davis congratulates Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election

Viola Davis congratulates Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election

Trending

Diamond Platnumz shares precious moments with daughter Princess Tiffah aboard private jet after Azimio's final election campaign rally at Kasarani Stadium

Diamond shares precious moments with daughter Tiffah aboard private jet after Nairobi visit [Video]

Moments captured form Princess Tiffah's birthday party in South Africa

Diamond & Zari throw an expensive birthday party for Tiffah as she turns 7 [Video]

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Screenshot]

Mathare MP candidate Kevin Bahati votes in Mathare

Singer Bahati casts his vote in Mathare