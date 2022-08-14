'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

The man, who is yet to be identified, is being sought by Bonfire Adventures tours company so that he can claim the three-day fully paid holiday.

“Mtu was sina maoni ako wapi apate 3 days holiday aweze kupata maoni? We are looking for him,” the company posted on its social media.

This is not the first time the company is rewarding a person who stood out during the elections. In 2017, Martin Kamotho popularly known as "Githeri Man" who trended for queuing to vote while eating githeri received a sponsored trip to the Maasai Mara.

Besides the trip, githeri man got to attend the president’s inauguration and was even awarded a head of State commendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The August 9 elections saw not just the ‘Sina maoni’ person but it was filled with humor as a number of people headed to vote in style.

In one instance a voter headed to the polling station in a towel alone while another was spotted gobbling bread as he queued to vote.

The winner of the presidential election is however yet to be announced with voter tallying ongoing at the national tallying centre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that it will only allow limited access to the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya.

IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye said only presidential chief agents, their assistants, clerks, diplomats, observers, and the media will be allowed at the tallying center.

He noted that the move would help fasten the verification process of forms 34A and 34B, currently underway at Bomas.