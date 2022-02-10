RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bonnie Musambi moves to own station after exiting KBC

Dennis Milimo

Seasoned media personality Bonnie Musambi has embarked on promoting his own radio station, Sang’u FM, following his resignation from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

On Tuesday, the KBC fraternity officially bid farewell to Musambi as he parted ways with the State broadcaster after 14 years of service.

Musambi, who worked as a TV news anchor as well as a presenter for KBC's Radio Taifa, was treated to a number of surprises including a farewell cake and drinks.

In his exit speech, the journalist disclosed that he was exiting KBC to actively manage his radio station and vie for the Kitui Central parliamentary seat.

True to his word, he has already started drumming support for Sang’u FM, a vernacular radio station that has always been managed by his wife Betty Musambi. He noted that he will be co-presenting on the station occasionally.

“I now take this opportunity to invite you all to Sang'u FM, Vaa nivo kwaku (This is where you belong). We broadcast in Ukambani on 93.4FM Kitui and Machakos and 96.2FM in Makueni. We broadcast in Kikamba and Kiswahili. Occasionally, I will be co-presenting in the Rhumba Malamu show,” said Bonnie Musambi.

Musambi hosted his last show on KBC, on February 8, 2022.

He has been replaced by Rashid Mwamkondo and Mwajuma Ally. Mwamkondo who has been at KBC for some time has been moved to the breakfast show from the evening show.

Mwajuma joined KBC on January 31, 2021 after parting ways with Milele FM in 2019.

