Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

Selorm Tali

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been hot with tragic news as wrestler, Bray Wyatt, has been reported dead.

Breaking the news on social media, WWE executive Triple H wrote "just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," the post added.

TMZ reports that the 36-year-old WWE Superstar is said to have died of "a heart attack, according to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who says he spoke to the Rotunda family after the fatal medical emergency, which occurred earlier today".

Wyatt joined WWE’s main roster in 2010 under the name Husky Harris, before leaving a year later. He rejoined the main roster in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family, a cult-like group with sinister ideologies that also featured the late Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

The faction became a hit with fans, with their entrance — with the lights turned off and the crowd shining their flashlights, giving a backwoods feel to arenas — being among the best in WWE at the time. Years later, the group added Braun Strowman.

The Wyatt Family broke up later and Wyatt debuted the Firefly Fun House, a children's style program with Wyatt portraying a happy, fun character with some diabolical moments sprinkled in.

