Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

In the emotional video, Chira tearfully mentioned Eric Omondi, Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, and Oga Obinna, appealing to them to forgive him for his actions.

"To all those that I have hurt along the way, It's early in the morning and I'm going to seek counseling," Chira said.

He also mentioned that there's a lot going on in his life and he requested that people grant him one more chance.

Brian Chira attacks Lang'ata MP Jalang’o for snubbing him during TikTok live

During a TikTok live session, Brian Chira openly addressed Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Jalang'o, for ignoring his attempts to arrange a meeting.

In his live stream, Chira expressed his confusion about Jalang'o's identity and remarked that Jalang'o gained public recognition following revelations made by blogger Edgar Obare, who exposed him and his group of friends.

"Jalang'o kama sio hio scandal yako na Edgar Obare ungekua mahali uko? Unajiona umefika juu uliingia parliament. Hata sisi tutafika, na sichochi.

"[Would you (Jalang'o) be where you are if it were not Edgar Obare to expose you? You have pride since you became an MP. We will also get there and I'm not bragging]," Chira said.

He went on to express that he still requires Jalang'o's assistance, regardless of the past statements made.

Chira mentioned that he was aware of a potential police confrontation involving law enforcement in double-cabin vehicles, which could lead to his arrest and subsequent confinement in a cell.

Chira calls out other Kenyan celebrities

After venting his frustration towards Jalang'o, Brian Chira proceeded to publicly criticize Vera Sidika, questioning her accomplishments and indicating his intention to confront her.

Not stopping there, he also targeted Huddah Monroe, inquiring about her identity and boldly asserting his ambitions to become the next socialite.

Chira further commented that Amber Ray's rise to fame occurred following her involvement in a scandal that was exposed by Edgar Obare once again.

Oga Obinna asks Kenyans to help Chira

In a heartfelt video titled 'A Cry from the Boychild,' shared on his Instagram, Obinna voiced his genuine concern for Brian Chira, a prominent TikTok personality who has been visibly struggling.

Obinna emphasized that he views Chira's recent actions as a desperate call for assistance.

"It's clear that Brian Chira is going through a tough time, and his actions are a signal that he's asking for help.

"I implore those who are capable to step forward and extend their support because the way Kenyans are reacting is not productive," Obinna said.

Obinna continued by addressing the Kenyan audience, urging them to reconsider their involvement in Chira's provocative live streams.