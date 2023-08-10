The sports category has moved to a new website.

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

Fabian Simiyu

Chira claims Jalang'o became famous after Edgar Obare exposed him

Brian Chira

TikToker Brian Chira recently posted a video in which he is seen on his knees, seeking forgiveness from Kenyan celebrities. He had previously criticized them online during a TikTok live session.

In the emotional video, Chira tearfully mentioned Eric Omondi, Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, and Oga Obinna, appealing to them to forgive him for his actions.

"To all those that I have hurt along the way, It's early in the morning and I'm going to seek counseling," Chira said.

Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya
He also mentioned that there's a lot going on in his life and he requested that people grant him one more chance.

During a TikTok live session, Brian Chira openly addressed Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Jalang'o, for ignoring his attempts to arrange a meeting.

In his live stream, Chira expressed his confusion about Jalang'o's identity and remarked that Jalang'o gained public recognition following revelations made by blogger Edgar Obare, who exposed him and his group of friends.

"Jalang'o kama sio hio scandal yako na Edgar Obare ungekua mahali uko? Unajiona umefika juu uliingia parliament. Hata sisi tutafika, na sichochi.

TikToker Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

"[Would you (Jalang'o) be where you are if it were not Edgar Obare to expose you? You have pride since you became an MP. We will also get there and I'm not bragging]," Chira said.

He went on to express that he still requires Jalang'o's assistance, regardless of the past statements made.

Chira mentioned that he was aware of a potential police confrontation involving law enforcement in double-cabin vehicles, which could lead to his arrest and subsequent confinement in a cell.

Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

After venting his frustration towards Jalang'o, Brian Chira proceeded to publicly criticize Vera Sidika, questioning her accomplishments and indicating his intention to confront her.

Not stopping there, he also targeted Huddah Monroe, inquiring about her identity and boldly asserting his ambitions to become the next socialite.

Chira further commented that Amber Ray's rise to fame occurred following her involvement in a scandal that was exposed by Edgar Obare once again.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

In a heartfelt video titled 'A Cry from the Boychild,' shared on his Instagram, Obinna voiced his genuine concern for Brian Chira, a prominent TikTok personality who has been visibly struggling.

Obinna emphasized that he views Chira's recent actions as a desperate call for assistance.

"It's clear that Brian Chira is going through a tough time, and his actions are a signal that he's asking for help.

READ: I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

"I implore those who are capable to step forward and extend their support because the way Kenyans are reacting is not productive," Obinna said.

Obinna continued by addressing the Kenyan audience, urging them to reconsider their involvement in Chira's provocative live streams.

In these streams, Chira openly criticised various fellow celebrities, including Azziad, Obinna, Huddah, Jalang'o, and even Vera Sidika.

