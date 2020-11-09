Bridget Achieng explains why Reekado Banks could not perform at her Nai Fest concert

Socialite Bridget Achieng has finally explained why Nigerian singer Reekado Banks who was the main act at her Nai Fest concert did not perform.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one said government officers stopped the show, because it was past the set time and curfew rules had to be observed, and that is why he could not perform.

Ms Achieng however, noted that revelers were happy with how the event turned out to be, as she thanked Kenyans for turning up in large numbers.

Reekado Banks

She also appreciated all the Kenyan artistes who showed up to spice the event that was held at the Ngong Race Course.

“All I do is win 🙏🙏👅

Yesterday was a movie pale @the_nai_fest numbers don’t lie thank you Kenyan’s for believing in my craft .. nothing could stop us from bringing Nairobi down .. I’m humbled and thanks for the love, not even my enemies could stop me . Being a young woman in this industry moving big things it takes an arm and a leg it was not easy but we pulled through ..the government stopped the music the main artist could not perform but revelers where happy it was past curfew the rules have to be followed ...my women if I did it you can do it , just believe in yourself and put in the work 💪 @khaligraph_jones thank you your message made cry thx for the support @otilebrown God bless you , for bringing the house down @zzero_sufuri @boutross_munene @vdj_jones @fredomondi_ @drofweneke @ditozworldwide @fatboy.gwash_ @mbongi_genje thx for making the event a success,” wrote Bridget Achieng.

In another post, the former Nairobi Diaries actress said she did her best as a young woman trying to make moves on her own.

She also promised to do better on security and everything that did not go as planned come the next edition of Nai Fest.

“Not everyone will love you or your craft you gotta get used to it ‘ humans are just funny ....you will give your best but the streets will still criticize......we mooove , as a young woman with no sponsor this the best I could do for @the_nai_fest but I promise to do better on Security and all that didn’t go well yesterday because I’m a perfectionist ...I promise to give my all coming @the_nai_fest 3 in December hope you ready my lovely people,” added Bridget Achieng.