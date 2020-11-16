The unfortunate events that unfolded at Nai Fest on November 7th, 2020 have continued to haunt actress Bridget Achieng, forcing her to issue a statement addressing the same.

Ms Achieng noted that Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Dagoretti branch have commenced investigations into allegations that one person died at the Festival.

“We as @thenaifest fraternity are greatly saddened by what occurred on November 7th 2020. This was during the event we successfully hosted at Ngong Racecourse Nairobi.

We have taken note of the various unfortunate events that happened during and after the event. We state in no uncertain terms, it is deeply regrettable. Currently, we have commenced investigations in conjunction with the DCI Dagoretti in an attempt to ascertain the crimes that were allegedly committed on the said date,” read part of her Bridget Achieng’s statement.

Achieng who is the organizer of the said Festival went on to say that going forward the event will beef up its security to ensure that everybody who turns up is safe. She also promised to support those who were affected at the event.

“We made proper arrangements to ensure that the event went on without a hitch. However, there are certain circumstances that were unforeseeable and not within our control. We managed the situation to the best of our ability and hope to carry these lessons forward. We do acknowledge, we should have had additional security as this is a learning curve for us.

In this regard, we shall continue to stand with and support the families adversely affected. It is regrettable and we hope it shall not happen again. Going forward, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our clients is guaranteed. We do hope that you shall continue to support the Nai Fest Family in upcoming events. Thank you for the support thus far.

Regards, Nai Fest Family,” wrote Bridget Achieng.

Her statement comes at a time; it has emerged that the headliner of the show Reekado Banks failed to perform on grounds that he had not been paid.

According to a source who spoke to Pulse Live on condition of anonymity, Reekadoh failed to show up on stage because he had not been paid the full amount agreed upon with organizers of the event.

“Reekado did not perform at Naifest because he had not been paid his balance of Sh500K ($500). Organizers saying it was because of the curfew is a lie. He had not been paid, so he couldn’t perform,” said our source.

