British rapper Tion Wayne teases Kenyan concert

Cyprian Kimutai

Tion Wayne is famously known for songs such as I Dunno, Body and Wid It

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Tion Wayne attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Tion Wayne attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Global music icon and grime artist Tion Wayne could be the next A-list international star to visit Kenya.

The rapper referred to legally as Dennis Junior Odunwo dropped the hint via an Instagram story on Tuesday, May 24 teasing his fans that he will come to Kenya as soon as possible.

Wayne began to make a name for himself in the music scene in 2010 after dropping a handful of videos on YouTube. By 2014, he had released his first mixtape, titled Wayne's World.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Tion Wayne performs during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Tion Wayne performs during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper slowly began building a loyal following. By 2016, he had featured in songs with global artists such as American rapper Rick Ross and Ghanaian Sarkodie. His follow-up mixtape, Wayne's World Vol. 2, was also released that year. In 2017, Wayne released Transition EP.

The emcee initially garnered fame for his mixtapes before nabbing Top Ten U.K. singles with 2019's "Keisha & Becky" featuring Russ Millions and 2020's "I Dunno" with Dutchavelli and Stormzy. In 2021, he released his debut studio album, Green with Envy, which reached number five on the U.K. albums chart.

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Tion Wayne performs on BBC Radio 1Xtra stage during Reading Festival 2021 at Richfield Avenue on August 28, 2021 in Reading, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Tion Wayne performs on BBC Radio 1Xtra stage during Reading Festival 2021 at Richfield Avenue on August 28, 2021 in Reading, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) Pulse Live Kenya

Wayne amassed a whopping two billion streams globally in 2021, with 74% of that total outside the UK. As well as being No.1 in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, Wayne reached the Top 10 in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

After the UK, Tion Wayne’s biggest streaming markets last year were the US, Italy, Australia and Germany.

Cyprian Kimutai

