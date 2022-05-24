British rapper Tion Wayne teases Kenyan concert

The rapper referred to legally as Dennis Junior Odunwo dropped the hint via an Instagram story on Tuesday, May 24 teasing his fans that he will come to Kenya as soon as possible.

Wayne began to make a name for himself in the music scene in 2010 after dropping a handful of videos on YouTube. By 2014, he had released his first mixtape, titled Wayne's World.

The rapper slowly began building a loyal following. By 2016, he had featured in songs with global artists such as American rapper Rick Ross and Ghanaian Sarkodie. His follow-up mixtape, Wayne's World Vol. 2, was also released that year. In 2017, Wayne released Transition EP.

The emcee initially garnered fame for his mixtapes before nabbing Top Ten U.K. singles with 2019's "Keisha & Becky" featuring Russ Millions and 2020's "I Dunno" with Dutchavelli and Stormzy. In 2021, he released his debut studio album, Green with Envy, which reached number five on the U.K. albums chart.

Wayne amassed a whopping two billion streams globally in 2021, with 74% of that total outside the UK. As well as being No.1 in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, Wayne reached the Top 10 in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.