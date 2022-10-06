RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Amos Robi

I, your husband, miss your killer figure so much - Brown Mauzo says after Vera Sidika removed implants

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika
R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Kenyan singer Fredrick Kilonzo Mutinda musically known as Brown Mauzo has finally spoken hours after his wife Vera Sidika admitted to getting rid of her cosmetic implants.

The 'Kizunguzungu' crooner expressed pride in the direction his wife had chosen by putting her health first, describing her as a strong woman.

Mauzo also praised the move by his wife to encourage young girls to love their bodies saying it was bold and courageous. He noted that what he loved about his wife were her personality and her pure heart.

“Dear wife, I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I’ve been with you through the entire process and all I can say is that you are a very strong lady.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

"I’m so happy you found peace and acceptance, and finally had the courage to come out and educate young girls. I your husband miss your killer figure so much but what I love and treasure is your personality & pure heart. I will love you more just the way you are,” Mauzo noted.

On Wednesday, Sidika caused a social media storm after a shocking admission that she had opted to remove her cosmetic implants.

Vera disclosed that the implants had adverse side effects on her body to a point that they threatened her life.

Terming her new implant-free body as a 'rebirth', the Mombasa businesswoman has now begun a campaign urging young women to avoid the procedures.

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022
Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks and complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable But I’ve come to terms with it and learned to love myself regardless," Vera said.

She urged ladies to love themselves and not to fall prey to peer pressure by engaging in things that could ruin their future while saying she is lucky to be alive.

The effects according to her were adverse to the extent she did not have enough humble time to celebrate her birthday which was on September 30.

