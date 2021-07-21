Brown Mauzo takes fans by surprise, records self-singing Otile's song for Vera

In a video shared by the Ms Sidika, the two could be seen jamming to Otile’s song with Vera stating her hubby woke up in the mood of singing Baby Love.

“Today Bae woke up singing baby Love to me” wrote Vera Sidika.

Baby Love is a song that Otile Brown composed for Vera Sidika back in July 2018, at a time the two were lovers. The video to the song featured Ms Sidika as the Main vixen and so far has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube.

At that particular time (2018), Baby Love managed to hit over 1 million views within one week of being uploaded on YouTube.

Vera dedication

“Baby Love is a special dedication to Vera as My Woman .. Babym Love was written by Otile Brown and performed by Otile Brown and Vera Sidika Song produce by Ihaji The Video concept was created and directed by X Antonio .. Shot in Mombasa Kenya,” Reads the caption of the song on YouTube.

Baby Love was dropped after the two (Otile and Vera) pranked their fans that that they had broken up by deleting photos of each other on Social Media.

However, months later their relationship ended and currently Vera Sidika is married to singer Brown Mauzo and Otile is dating a girl by the name Nabayet aka Nabbi from Ethiopia.

Alcohol Free

On the other, Vera Sidika showered her hubby Brown Mauzo with praises for influencing her to drop Alcohol.

A pregnant Vera mentioned that she has been sober since February last year, while Brown Mauzo has never touched Alcohol in his life.

”The last time I had alcohol was March 2020. Yup! I wasn’t much of a drinker though. I’m a social drinker only when clubbing. So since corona last year I hadn’t clubbed. Therefore, no alcohol…then came my hubby in August, God sent me a man that’s never tasted Alcohol in his entire life, which made it even easier to forget. It’s been 1 and half year now. Wow.

I stopped drinking way before I even Got Pregnant. Honestly, I’m so proud of myself, because our baby will come into a family free from Alcohol. Sober mom & Dad. God is Good” said Vera Sidika.