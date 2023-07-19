I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

On June 3rd, 2023, Burna Boy made history after he filled up the London Olympic Stadium with 60,000 fans thereby making him the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK.

Ahead of the historic concert, Burna Boy in an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, stated that there was nothing he was accomplishing now that he hadn't mentioned in the early years of his career.

Burna Boy gained international attention in 2018 with his hit single 'YE' which enjoyed a viral moment after Kanye West released an EP with the same title in the same period.

Since then, Burna Boy has released 3 albums, won a Grammy, and became one of the biggest artists in the world.

Ebro mentioned to Burna Boy that many people consider him a new artist despite the release of his debut album in 2013. The Port-Harcourt-born superstar responded that he doesn't mind being considered a new artist as this lengthens his life span in a way that gives him an advantage over other artists with whom he started together.

Burna Boy's response played to the recent comments of him being a new cat by fellow superstar Davido which created a massive reaction on social media.