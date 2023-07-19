The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy is taking the positives from being considered a new artist.

Burna Boy shares that he likes that people consider him a new artist
Burna Boy shares that he likes that people consider him a new artist

Recommended articles

On June 3rd, 2023, Burna Boy made history after he filled up the London Olympic Stadium with 60,000 fans thereby making him the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK.

Ahead of the historic concert, Burna Boy in an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, stated that there was nothing he was accomplishing now that he hadn't mentioned in the early years of his career.

Burna Boy gained international attention in 2018 with his hit single 'YE' which enjoyed a viral moment after Kanye West released an EP with the same title in the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Burna Boy has released 3 albums, won a Grammy, and became one of the biggest artists in the world.

Ebro mentioned to Burna Boy that many people consider him a new artist despite the release of his debut album in 2013. The Port-Harcourt-born superstar responded that he doesn't mind being considered a new artist as this lengthens his life span in a way that gives him an advantage over other artists with whom he started together.

Burna Boy's response played to the recent comments of him being a new cat by fellow superstar Davido which created a massive reaction on social media.

Burna Boy is currently leading Afrobeats' global charge and his historic concert at the London Stadium is set to be streamed on Apple Music Live in over 165 countries on July 19, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid & Asake

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid & Asake

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Eddy Kenzo gives $500 to DJ whose daugther has been in ICU for 3 months

Eddy Kenzo gives $500 to DJ whose daugther has been in ICU for 3 months

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]