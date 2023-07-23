Busia radio presenter working with her baby warms hearts

The radio host shared pictures of herself in the studio with her three-month-old baby on her lap, which quickly went viral on social media.

Ooko hosts the breakfast show on the radio station which runs from 6AM to 10AM. She also does a weekend show which is from 4PM to 7PM on Sundays.

It has been reported that Ooko is being forced to work with her child because of financial hardships and having failed to secure leave from her employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

pulse uganda

The idea of the young woman hitting the airwaves while having to cater for the toddler at the same time, had many baffled on social media.

Many commentators expressed sympathy with Ooko, while others called for reforms that cater for such women at work places.

“I admire your strength Catherine,” wrote Okereke Ijeoma Loveleen, a media rights activist from Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

"In my recently published report, I centered on the need for media organizations in Nigeria to begin to adopt gender-conscious approaches and policies specifically designed for female journalists, particularly those who are mothers."

Others such as Florence Maliha shared their own experiences.