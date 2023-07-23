ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Busia radio presenter working with her baby warms hearts

Samson Waswa

A 27-year-old radio host in Uganda's Busia district has touched many hearts on social media, after her story about "being forced to work with her baby," went viral.

Catherine Ooko in studio with her baby
Catherine Ooko in studio with her baby

Catherine Ooko is a journalist working for Emuria Fm located in the border town of Busia.

Recommended articles

The radio host shared pictures of herself in the studio with her three-month-old baby on her lap, which quickly went viral on social media.

Ooko hosts the breakfast show on the radio station which runs from 6AM to 10AM. She also does a weekend show which is from 4PM to 7PM on Sundays.

It has been reported that Ooko is being forced to work with her child because of financial hardships and having failed to secure leave from her employers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Catherine Ooko
Catherine Ooko pulse uganda

Read: 'Bebe Cool tried to get me fired from Bukedde' - Flavia Namulindwa

The idea of the young woman hitting the airwaves while having to cater for the toddler at the same time, had many baffled on social media.

Many commentators expressed sympathy with Ooko, while others called for reforms that cater for such women at work places.

I admire your strength Catherine,” wrote Okereke Ijeoma Loveleen, a media rights activist from Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

"In my recently published report, I centered on the need for media organizations in Nigeria to begin to adopt gender-conscious approaches and policies specifically designed for female journalists, particularly those who are mothers."

Others such as Florence Maliha shared their own experiences.

I once thought of getting my four-month- old boy to work two weeks ago. Women go through a lot especially when we want to balance our living life. It's not easy.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Busia radio presenter working with her baby warms hearts

Busia radio presenter working with her baby warms hearts

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

TikToker David Moya & alleged sugar mummy Sofire

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship