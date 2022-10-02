Jamal Rohosafi throws shade at ex-wife Amira with cryptic message

In a cryptic message on social media, the businessman gave his take on dating or marrying an unforgiving partner.

The businessman whose marriage to Amira ended in divorce after he was romantically involved with socialite, Amber Ray with their relationship drama spilling to the public opined that when it comes to dating or marriage, people should choose forgiving partners and not those who will memorialize every wrong done to them.

"When You are Dating To Marry, Date A Forgiving Partner, Not The One That Will Drag Issues From Nazareth To Galilee," Jamal wrote.

A section of his fans read between the lines and concluded that he may have been speaking from experience and targeting Amira with the comment.

Comments came in thick and fast as netizens weighed in on the matter.

“Women don't forgive cheating buda, they can only tolerate you afterwards maybe because of the gain they get from you....nimekuibia siri,” hellenhellie opined.

“When you're dating to marry, marry a partner who knows what respect is...Not Father Abraham, who does not respect women! And more so the mother of his children. How about that!” One user going by the moniker kenyan_rn weighed in.

“But when you cheat do it with dignity not humiliating your wife Infront of the world then you expect forgiveness to come like very fast shot” faizahcorey wrote.

njuguna_caro advised the businessman to sort out his issues with Amira directly and avoid public theatrics writing: “Talk to her direct, nyumba kubwa”.

Amira's response to public apology

After parting ways with Amber Ray, Jamal attempted to find his way back home to Amira with a public apology for the mud he had made the mother of his children go through during his romantic escapades with Amber Ray and their dramatic breakup.

Amira however stood her ground, sharing that the apology only took her back to one of the darkest phases of her life, one which she does not wish to remember having moved on.

"Since y'all been restless tagging me left right & center. Here is my response.