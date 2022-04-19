Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

In a video shared by Platnumz via his insta-stories, the renowned rapper is heard saluting the singer for his hard work and good music he keeps on releasing.

"Diamond Platnumz salute hommie....Diamond Platnumz salute hommie, you are always putting in this amazing," Busta Rhymes says in the video.

This is not the first time, Rhymes is recognizing the WCB President and his music.

In June 2021, Busta Rhymes, termed Platnumz as the African ‘Michael Jackson’ at a time they had linked up for a studio session at a recording studio owned by producer Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders'

"Let me Zoom in to the Michael Jackson, African One, Diamond Platnumz lets be clear, he is danger for real”

“This shit done went from voltron to the avengers, transformers & xmen in 1 @therealswizzz @otgenasis @spliffstar_mrlewis @diamondplatnumz @neekbucks @hitmaka Stay tuned FUCKA’S!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶” wrote Busta Rhyme in a video with Diamond Platnumz.

Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

At that particular time, the WCB President Diamond Platnumz was in the US to attend the BET Awards gala at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

Busta’s message to Diamond comes at a time the singer has released the video to his hit song ‘Wonder’ off his First Of All (FOA) EP.

The Wonder video managed to accumulated over 1 million views within 24 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

The song was produced by WCB’s Lizer Classic while its video was shoot in Nigeria by director TG Omori