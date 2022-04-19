RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

In 2021 Busta Rhymes crowned Diamond as the African Michael Jackson

Busta Rhymes with Diamond and Lukamba when they linked up in 2021
Busta Rhymes with Diamond and Lukamba when they linked up in 2021

Legendary American rapper Busta Rhymes has sent a congratulatory message to singer Diamond Platnumz over the strides he has been making as far as the music industry in concerned.

Recommended articles

In a video shared by Platnumz via his insta-stories, the renowned rapper is heard saluting the singer for his hard work and good music he keeps on releasing.

"Diamond Platnumz salute hommie....Diamond Platnumz salute hommie, you are always putting in this amazing," Busta Rhymes says in the video.

This is not the first time, Rhymes is recognizing the WCB President and his music.

In June 2021, Busta Rhymes, termed Platnumz as the African ‘Michael Jackson’ at a time they had linked up for a studio session at a recording studio owned by producer Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders'

"Let me Zoom in to the Michael Jackson, African One, Diamond Platnumz lets be clear, he is danger for real”

“This shit done went from voltron to the avengers, transformers & xmen in 1 @therealswizzz @otgenasis @spliffstar_mrlewis @diamondplatnumz @neekbucks @hitmaka Stay tuned FUCKA’S!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶” wrote Busta Rhyme in a video with Diamond Platnumz.

Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio (Video)
Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio (Video) Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

At that particular time, the WCB President Diamond Platnumz was in the US to attend the BET Awards gala at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

Busta’s message to Diamond comes at a time the singer has released the video to his hit song ‘Wonder’ off his First Of All (FOA) EP.

The Wonder video managed to accumulated over 1 million views within 24 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

The song was produced by WCB’s Lizer Classic while its video was shoot in Nigeria by director TG Omori

“Kiukweli kushoot hiii scene ilikua ni moja ya vitu vigumu kwenye hii video maana ilikua kila tukianza kishoot tu najikuta nacheka😂...Shooting this scene was the most difficult thing in this video coz I was laughing all the time 😂 S/O to @realshugavybz and @boy_director #WONDER tarck no 7 on #FOAtheEP Video Out now!,” Platnumz captioned his Instagram post.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Harmonize buys ex-Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name

Harmonize Buys Ex-Frida Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name