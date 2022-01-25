RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B wins $1.25m lawsuit against blogger who claimed she was 'a prostitute'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Cardi B has won a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe over her 'herps and prostitution' accusations against the rapper.

Cardi B
Cardi B

Cardi B sued the blogger for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress over false claims that she had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

Recommended articles

In a report by Billboard, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi $1.25 million in damages after two weeks of deliberation and also convicted the YouTuber of invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light.

YouTuber Tasha K
YouTuber Tasha K YouTuber Tasha K Pulse Ghana

The 29-year-old rapper dragged Kebe to court in 2019 over dozens of videos of wild allegations that the rapper “f–ked herself with beer bottles” onstage when she was working as a stripper.

The celebrity news blogger who has over a million subscribers on YouTube also claimed that Cardi had prostituted herself, was addicted to hard drugs, was unfaithful to her husband Offset, and had contracted herpes.

Cardi B and Offset welcome new child
Cardi B and Offset welcome new child Cardi B and Offset welcome new child Pulse Ghana

The mother of two who appeared in court last week testified that she felt “extremely suicidal” over Kebe’s claims. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she added.

Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi reportedly said and subsequently apologized to the court for her language.

Following the verdict last night, Kebe tweeted that she and her attorneys had “fought really hard” and thanked her legal team for their “long hours and sleepless nights.” She added it was “only up from here” and would “see y’all in a few days.

It is unclear if the legal team of Kebe are planning to challenge the verdict.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua’s YouTube channel with over 600K subscribers hacked

Diana Marua’s YouTube channel with over 600K subscribers hacked

Saumu Mbuvi confirms Senator baby daddy is a deadbeat [Screenshot]

Saumu Mbuvi confirms Senator baby daddy is a deadbeat [Screenshot]

Cardi B wins $1.25m lawsuit against blogger who claimed she was 'a prostitute'

Cardi B wins $1.25m lawsuit against blogger who claimed she was 'a prostitute'

I was elected by the people of Starehe, not artistes - Jaguar replies after criticism

I was elected by the people of Starehe, not artistes - Jaguar replies after criticism

DJ Joe Mfalme acquires Red Berry Academy

DJ Joe Mfalme acquires Red Berry Academy

Jalang'o's possible replacement unveiled on Kiss 100 today

Jalang'o's possible replacement unveiled on Kiss 100 today

Hussein Mohamed lands new job in DP Ruto’s Camp [Photos]

Hussein Mohamed lands new job in DP Ruto’s Camp [Photos]

Kameme FM’s Njogu Wa Njoroge fired days after joining DP Ruto’s UDA

Kameme FM’s Njogu Wa Njoroge fired days after joining DP Ruto’s UDA

Nigerian singer makes fun of Kenyan man for stealing his fiancée

Nigerian singer makes fun of Kenyan man for stealing his fiancée

Trending

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe

Former radio presenter Gitobu narrates how colleague humiliated him

Former One FM presenter Koome Gitobu narrates how Miss Mandi Sarro humiliated him

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video]

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo