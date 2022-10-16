KBC's Caren Kibett wins big in Zikomo Africa awards held in Lusaka, Zambia

The elated soul who gets the station's sports fans glued to their screens announced the good news on her social media with a photo of the award.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared the good news saying, 'we brought it home' and went ahead to thank her mum who said she would not have done it were it not for her adding that her sacrifices had paid off.

"We brought it home Fam. I dedicate this award to my family especially my mum without whom, I would not be here today. Your painstaking personal sacrifices have paid off," she said.

The journalist also thanked the station's management, colleagues, the sporting fraternity as well and the viewers promising to scale up the standards of sports journalism in the country and beyond.

"To my great Boss, Mr. Samuel Maina, wonderful colleagues, and Kenya sports fraternity, I’m forever grateful and eternally indebted to you for the lessons and for believing in me. I salute you,"!

"To the ever-patient, probing, and loving viewers in Kenya and beyond, who have welcomed me to their living rooms and social spaces invited, I can’t thank you enough. God bless you. I promise to scale up the sterling standards of sports journalism," she added.

The 27-year-old had been nominated in two categories; Best TV Personality of the year and Best Journalist of the year in Africa but was graced to bag only one home which is actually a big win.

Kibett was part of the retrenchment that happened at Media Max where she was serving as a Sports Presenter at K24.

She was fired alongside fellow colleagues in what was described as one of the biggest retrenchments to ever hit a newsroom during the Covid-19 pandemic.