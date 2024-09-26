The sports category has moved to a new website.

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

Lynet Okumu

Caroline Mutoko has publicly shown support for massage therapist Steve Kariuki, who has been under fire online for several days due to his controversial 'I hate children' statement.

Veteran media personality Caroline Mutoko has publicly shown her support for massage therapist Steve Kariuki, who has been under fire online for several days due to his controversial statements about children.

Mutoko defended Kariuki’s stance, suggesting that it reflects a sentiment that many men share but rarely express.

The issue began when Steve Kariuki, popularly known as Wakaniaru, stirred a wave of online criticism following an appearance on Obinna TV.

READ: Is Wakaniaru’s 'I hate children' comment matter of opinion or a step too far?

On September 17, during the interview, Kariuki made a comment that shocked the host and viewers alike, stating, "I don’t like children. In fact, I hate them." This blunt remark left the host momentarily speechless and prompted a fierce reaction from viewers on social media.

Many criticised Kariuki's choice of words, calling him out for openly expressing a dislike for children. The public's reaction was swift and critical, condemning his views as extreme and offensive.

Despite the backlash, Kariuki did not back down. In a follow-up video, the massage therapist doubled down on his initial statement, refusing to apologise.

He asserted that he would not lie about his opinions or pretend to be someone he is not, firmly standing by his words. Kariuki insisted that he was being honest about his personal preferences, regardless of the reaction it stirred.

Caroline Mutoko, a prominent media figure, addressed the controversy through a video posted on her TikTok account on September 25.

Mutoko's message was supportive of Kariuki, claiming that his views represent those of many men, though these opinions are seldom shared openly.

"I want to look deep into your eyes and hold your hands as I say this," Mutoko said, addressing the public in her video.

"Most men don't like children. With younger women and women of a certain intellect, they romanticise the idea of men, children, and child-rearing. In fact, grown women heard him. They were like, 'you never said the quiet part loud.' And hate is a very strong word,"

READ: I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Mutoko noted that while Kariuki used the word 'hate', it might not have been the most tactful choice. According to her, the word should have been tempered, as it is strong and can be easily misunderstood.

She added, "When 95% of the audience you cater to is female, and young females of a certain persuasion, you temper the words. You don't use 'hate.' You say, 'I don't like,' or 'I don't think I'm ready for children,' or 'I don't see children in my future.'"

Mutoko’s support for Kariuki sparked a variety of reactions from fans and followers. While some agreed with her perspective, recognising that not all men desire children, others argued that Kariuki's comments were not representative of all men’s views.

A section of the audience expressed that many men do, in fact, enjoy being fathers and raising children.

Despite the mixed responses, Mutoko held firm in her stance, maintaining that Kariuki’s comments open up an important conversation about societal expectations of men, fatherhood, and how these topics are often romanticised.

She suggested that the subject is one that many are uncomfortable addressing, leading to misunderstandings when it is discussed openly.

