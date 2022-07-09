Caroline Mutoko faces wrath from KOT, Kabi Wa Jesus confession and other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu

Citizen TV reporter and 10/10 host Willis Raburu has taken his relationship with girlfriend Ivy Namu to the next level after proposing to her.

The Royal Media Services (RMS) journalist popped the big question on Sunday during the celebration of their son’s birthday and it was a big yes.

Raburu treated Namu to a surprise proposal amidst the birthday celebrations and moments captured from the beautiful occasion shared on social media.

Sol Generation signee’s Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul were also present at the event and they managed to entertain the couple and those present with their beautiful songs.

A section of those who attended the party, shared snippets from the occasion –congratulating them for officiating their relationship.

The Willis Raburu and Namu’s engagement come at a time the two are expecting their second child together.

I have slept with so many - Kabi WaJesus confession on sleeping with cousin

Content creator Kabi WaJesus has made a shocking confession that he has slept with many of his cousins.

During a recent couples and singles kesha, Kabi confessed that he used to sleep with his cousins before he was born again.

He went down memory lane, narrating how he was exposed in 2021 for siring kid with a cousin.

"Most of you here know what happened last year and there was an incident of a cousin of mine coming out and she was saying we slept together and had a child.

“Before I got born again this was not an issue and she was not the first one. I have slept with so many others, what are you talking about? Mwenye alipata mimba huyo tu nido mnajua otherwise, praise the Lord (The one who got pregnant that's the only one you guys know, praise the Lord)," Kabi WaJesus confessed.

Nandy and fiancé Billnass expecting their fist child together

Tanzanian rapper Billnass has hinted that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Nandy ahead of their planned wedding.

On Wednesday, Billnass shared a baby bump photo captured strategically to hide Nandy’s face from the equation.

This is the first time the couple is making it public that they are about to welcome a new member into their family.

“Jeshi ya Nenga (Billnass),” Billnass captioned the baby bump photo that has now attracted lots of positive vibrations from his 3.9 million followers.

Motif Di Don featured in DJ Khaled's album promo video alongside Kevin Hart

Award-winning American disk jokey and music producer DJ Khaled is set to launch a new album dubbed God Did and he is doing it big when it comes to drumming support for the new project.

DJ Khaled has recruited a good number of celebrities across the world for the official promo of the God Did the album.

In the promo, Kenyan music producer Motif the Don is part of the team representing Africa alongside DJ Joozey from Tanzania.

An excited Motif reposted the promo video with a caption that says; "DJ Khaled did! Out here repping Africa to the world.”

DJ Khaled officially revealed the name of his upcoming 13th studio album on Wednesday after teasing his fans for months with snippets of the new project.

“God Did, the official album tittle for my 13th studio album coming soon. I made this album for all the believers and non-believers., They did not believe in Us…do you?” DJ Khaled said.

Caroline Mutoko clears the air after comment on Expressway angered Kenyans

Celebrated media personality Caroline Mutoko has defended her viral comment on Nairobi Expressway, after a matatu (public service vehicle) caused an accident on the newly-built road.

“I want to talk about the myopia of anybody thinking that my concern of PSV’s being on the expressway is about the PSV’s.

“It’s about the fact that as a people we are indiscipline. As Nairobians we are indiscipline and PSV’s in Nairobi are massively indiscipline. There is absolutely no problem with PSV’s being on the Expressway on condition that their speed governor are back on. It should be a prerequisite for PSV’s to have a speed governor on the expressway,” Caroline Mutoko said in part.

Mutuko made it clear that she will not back down on championing for safety on the Expressway.

On Tuesday, Mutoko was under criticism following remarks regarding an accident that happened along the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll Centre.

“Wait, we now have matatus on the Expressway? Courting trouble...” she commented on the crash.

Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

Self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, could soon be a new mom following a post informing her fans that she would like to have another baby.

The musician and businesswoman, who is currently on a trip to France, has conveyed plans to undergo artificial insemination while abroad.

Citing that she has not found a partner, the mother of five stated that she is still willing to add to her family due to her love for kids and despite her lack of a partner to share the experience with.

Artificial insemination is a medical procedure, normally prescribed during infertility treatment, where sperm is introduced into a woman's cervix without sexual intercourse.

“I have something for kids. I miss something and I don't want to get pregnant at 45. Since looks like a partner won't be possible soon.

"I will be going for Artificial insemination here in France. So when you see me pregnant don't ask me who the father is. All I want is my own baby with no drama,” Akothee posted.

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna to host new TV show

Kiss FM presenter and comedian Oga Obinna has had his responsibilities expanded at Radio Africa Group as he will be hosting a show, Friday Night Live, on Kiss TV.

Obinna made the announcement on Friday saying it was a win for him.

“Here goes nothing... Another 1. Another win for us team Obinna, team never give up, team never sleep. It's an honour to make this official announcement. This and every Friday I'll be hosting my brand-new show dubbed Friday Night Live” Obinna posted.

He will host the show alongside comedian Tumbili and has already made its debut episode which aired on Friday, July 8.

Obinna also hit out at NTV’s Wicked Edition which is hosted by Dr King'ori and Ty Ngachira’s Too Much Information.

“They never invited me to their TV show so I started mine plus #FNL isn't that Wicked and also on #FNL we don't give you Too Much Information that you don't need. Just the right amount of muchene,” he remarked.

Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks

Kenyan music producer Magix Enga has shaved his signature dreadlocks.

The producer behind many Kenyan hit songs has been synonymous with the hair but has decided to change his look.

Enga showed off the cut dreadlocks as well as his bald new look to his fans on Thursday and has not disclosed what inspired the move.

“Kichwa safi kama balloon,” he stated in a caption of a photo on his social media.

Magix Enga joins other celebrities who shaved their signature looks for different reasons. YouTuber and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki who opted to switch up his look by cutting off his dreadlocks.

Tanasha Donna releases new song after featuring in new Nigerian movie

Tanasha Donna has released a new song just a few days after being featured in an upcoming Nigeria movie dubbed Symphony, set to be released in September 2022.

The Kenyan songstress dropped her song on Friday titled Maradonna featuring her son Naseeb Junior on the video.

Maradonna is quite different from any other of her songs as Tanasha recalls her journey and her present success as she slams her haters for praying for her downfall.

The song is melodic and its simplicity coupled with Tanasha's vocals gives the whole song an overall minimalistic and pleasant appeal.

The three-minute song had garnered over 29,000 views in seven hours after she dropped it on YouTube.

The songbird has been doing well in the music industry, she has released three albums and 14 songs which include collaborations with Tanzanian artists.

The music video has colorful visuals with an old-school touch as she holds her son at the end of the video.

Tanasha Donna stars in new Nigerian movie alongside D'banj & Jackie Appiah

Kenyan songstress Tanasha Donna has been featured in an upcoming Nigerian movie dubbed Symphony, set to be released on September 9, 2022.

Symphony is a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its central theme.

The movie has been described as a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. It reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, the film parades an array of multi-award winning African stars such as Nigeria’s ace entertainer D'banj (Oladapo Oyebanjo); Ghanian movie legend Jackie Appiah; Nollywood legends and stars like Lanre Hassan (popularly known as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, among others.