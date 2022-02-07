RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cartoon Comedian allegedly attacked and beaten by goons [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Cartoon allegedly beaten for throwing shade at Diana B

Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video]
Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video]

Content creator and influencer Cartoon Comedian has expressed displeasure in the act of being attacked and beaten by goons, days after throwing shade at rapper Diana Marua aka Diana B.

Recommended articles

In a video, Cartoon said that its high time artistes stop being petty and violent when told that they are not talented.

The revelation come days after the comedian shared photos with a swollen face, with claims that she had been attacked and beaten for saying the truth.

Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video]
Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video] Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Cartoon laments

“Yani juu ya kusema mtu hana vocals wakanitumia watu wanipige. Is that right? Juzi tu nimepost mtu hana talent sasa anataka wanitumanishie watu waniharibu sura. Nimeswollen uso mzima, waniharibu. Its high time we stop being petty. Hata heri ungeniita ningemsaidi kuandika lines, it’s a hidden talent I have. Let’s just mature up as artistes, look at the damage, but thanks to make up I am healing,”

“Infact walikuja watatu pamoja na mubaba, the worst part, next time when you are sending goons please invest on goons. Your goons came empty handed, wangekuja na guns ningekuwa shaken but too bad, work on your goons,” lamented Cartoon Comedian.

The alleged attack on Cartoon Comedian come days after she indirectly made fun of Diana B, over her latest release ‘Mubaba’.

“Real bosses don’t force talent …na msiseme nimetaja mapenzi tight,” reads the post that landed Cartoon in trouble.

Diana Marua has a song titled ‘Hatutaachana’ where she raps about her bond with hubby Bahati being tight ‘Kama kifuniko ya gas’.

“Mapenzi tight kama kifuniko ya gas, my future bright, sisi ni zaidi ya stars, Wanaosema tutaachana, sidanganyi watangoja sana,” she raps in the song.

On November, 29 2021, Marua joined the music industry as a rapper. She announced that she would now go by the stage name "Diana B" stating that her fans have known her as Diana Bahati and she wanted to keep things simple.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cartoon Comedian allegedly attacked and beaten by goons [Video]

Cartoon Comedian allegedly attacked and beaten by goons [Video]

Zuchu gifts her manager brand new car on her birthday [Video]

Zuchu gifts her manager brand new car on her birthday [Video]

Joyce Omondi replaces Kambua on Rauka, Zuchu denies dating Diamond & other stories on #PulseUhondomtaani

Joyce Omondi replaces Kambua on Rauka, Zuchu denies dating Diamond & other stories on #PulseUhondomtaani

KTN poaches Eddie Butita’s employee to replace Jamal Gaddafi

KTN poaches Eddie Butita’s employee to replace Jamal Gaddafi

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Akothee on the spot as ex-employee accuses her of not paying 2 months' salary

Akothee on the spot as ex-employee accuses her of not paying 2 months' salary

Hero's welcome for Chipukeezy as he jets back from the US [Video]

Hero's welcome for Chipukeezy as he jets back from the US [Video]

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Rauka

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Rauka

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]

Trending

Zuchu addresses reports of dating her boss, Diamond Platnumz

Zuchu comes clean on dating her boss Diamond Platnumz

Akuku Danger rushed to hospital again, days after being discharged

Akuku Danger readmitted in hospital again, 6 days after being discharged

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Rauka

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Citizen TV's Rauka

Akothee reacts after makeup artist Dennis Karuri said she was his rudest client

Akothee breaks silence after makeup artist Dennis Karuri said she is the rudest client