Cartoon Comedian allegedly attacked and beaten by goons [Video]

In a video, Cartoon said that its high time artistes stop being petty and violent when told that they are not talented.

The revelation come days after the comedian shared photos with a swollen face, with claims that she had been attacked and beaten for saying the truth.

Cartoon Comedian allegedly beaten by goons for throwing shade at Diana B [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Cartoon laments

“Yani juu ya kusema mtu hana vocals wakanitumia watu wanipige. Is that right? Juzi tu nimepost mtu hana talent sasa anataka wanitumanishie watu waniharibu sura. Nimeswollen uso mzima, waniharibu. Its high time we stop being petty. Hata heri ungeniita ningemsaidi kuandika lines, it’s a hidden talent I have. Let’s just mature up as artistes, look at the damage, but thanks to make up I am healing,”

“Infact walikuja watatu pamoja na mubaba, the worst part, next time when you are sending goons please invest on goons. Your goons came empty handed, wangekuja na guns ningekuwa shaken but too bad, work on your goons,” lamented Cartoon Comedian.

The alleged attack on Cartoon Comedian come days after she indirectly made fun of Diana B, over her latest release ‘Mubaba’.

“Real bosses don’t force talent …na msiseme nimetaja mapenzi tight,” reads the post that landed Cartoon in trouble.

Diana Marua has a song titled ‘Hatutaachana’ where she raps about her bond with hubby Bahati being tight ‘Kama kifuniko ya gas’.

“Mapenzi tight kama kifuniko ya gas, my future bright, sisi ni zaidi ya stars, Wanaosema tutaachana, sidanganyi watangoja sana,” she raps in the song.