Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Charles Ouma

Cashy Karimi was overcome by emotions after winning a case filed by her baby daddy, Kaligraph Jones noting that God "humbled the big man in court".

A collage image of rappers Khaligraph Jones and Cashy Karimi

Rapper Khaligraph Jones’ baby mama Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Cashy Karimi has taken to social media in celebration after winning a court case in which she was locked in a tussle with the musician over the custody of their son.

Khaligraph dragged Cashy to court over the custody of their son Xolani, only to lose the court case after the court ruled in favour of Cashy who could not hold back her joy.

"The weapons that formed against us did not prosper. The whole year they tried to take my baby from me, but God has delivered justice for Xolani when it seemed impossible. They tried to deny his presence and his rights, but God is faithful," Cashy wrote on Friday, November 18, 2022.

She attributed the victory to God, lamenting that the case took a toll on her mental health and saw her lose work opportunities, friends and relationships.

Cashy Karimi's celebratory message on Novemeber 18, 2022 after she won a court case filed by her baby daddy, Khaligraph Jones

"They dismissed, discouraged, threatened, insulted and labelled me. Did the most to humiliate and intimidate me but who is God?

"It cost me work opportunities, music, friendships and relationships, time, weight and nearly my sanity because I believed from the start my boy deserves love and care. God has proven him worth it and humbled the big man in court. A true testimony. God is faithful," Cashy added.

Deadbeat dad claims

Cashy has on several occasions accused the rapper of being a deadbeat dad, alleging that he not only fails to provide for his son, but also has no idea where his son stays, and what he eats.

Kaligraph moved to Milimani Magistrate's Court in February, seeking to obtain custody of Xolani and have the court compel Cashy from publishing details of the minor.

File image of rapper Khaligraph Jones with baby mama Cashy Karimi before the two parted ways

The pair dated and parted ways shortly before Cashy gave birth in 2018.

