Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Khaligraph dragged Cashy to court over the custody of their son Xolani, only to lose the court case after the court ruled in favour of Cashy who could not hold back her joy.

"The weapons that formed against us did not prosper. The whole year they tried to take my baby from me, but God has delivered justice for Xolani when it seemed impossible. They tried to deny his presence and his rights, but God is faithful," Cashy wrote on Friday, November 18, 2022.

She attributed the victory to God, lamenting that the case took a toll on her mental health and saw her lose work opportunities, friends and relationships.

Pulse Live Kenya

"They dismissed, discouraged, threatened, insulted and labelled me. Did the most to humiliate and intimidate me but who is God?

"It cost me work opportunities, music, friendships and relationships, time, weight and nearly my sanity because I believed from the start my boy deserves love and care. God has proven him worth it and humbled the big man in court. A true testimony. God is faithful," Cashy added.

Deadbeat dad claims

Cashy has on several occasions accused the rapper of being a deadbeat dad, alleging that he not only fails to provide for his son, but also has no idea where his son stays, and what he eats.

Khaligraph moved to Milimani Magistrate's Court in February, seeking to obtain custody of Xolani and have the court compel Cashy from publishing details of the minor.

Pulse Live Kenya