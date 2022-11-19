RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress reveals concern that made her reverse expensive weight-loss procedure

Charles Ouma

Kate Actress revealed that she had to reverse the expensive procedure after four months.

Catherine Kamau
Catherine Kamau

Former 'Mother-in-Law' actress Catherine Kamau has opened up on why she had to reverse the expensive weight-loss procedure that she had undergone.

Recommended articles

In a candid interview with YouTuber Mungai Eve, the actress explained that the procedure known as laparoscopic gastric balloon placement entailed the insertion of an inflatable silicone balloon inserted into her stomach.

Shortly after the procedure, Kate noted that she was losing weight rapidly, shedding off 15 kilograms in the first week alone.

This concerned her as her initial plan was to shed 20 kilograms and remain curvy.

"I told them (the hospital), I wanted to lose weight but not this much coz I still want to be a curvy girl," the mother of two explained.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

Kate added that as much as she wanted to lose weight, she did not realise that losing even 5 kilograms would significantly affect how she looked.

In a past interview, she explained that she opted for the procedure which is said to cost around Ksh 500,000 after she was declared obese.

“I knew I had to make better choices for myself when I checked into a health facility and I was declared class one obesity bordering class 2. To be honest, I had let myself go,” she said.

“The balloon occupies about 15% to 20% depending on your stomach size. Its 500ml. Your stomach can hold up to 3 litres, which means you feel full, so you eat less. Portion control thus resulting in weight loss. I chose the gastric balloon,” Kate said.

Four months after the procedure, Kate recounted that she had to reverse it.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes

Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails

Diana Marua confession, Wakanda fashion police and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua confession, Wakanda fashion police and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

I have never dated Diana Marua - Jalang'o sets the record straight [Video]

I have never dated Diana Marua - Jalang'o sets the record straight [Video]

Kate Actress reveals concern that made her reverse expensive weight-loss procedure

Kate Actress reveals concern that made her reverse expensive weight-loss procedure

Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Trending

Simon Kabu and Sarah Kabu

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Comedian YY poses for a photo

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

A collage of DJ Shiti, South Sudanese TikToker and Shorn Arwa

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker