TV queen shares 6 lessons she has learnt months before being hospitalised

Kasavuli who is hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is said to be battling cervical cancer.

The KBC prime-time news anchor, who made a return to the national broadcaster back in 2021 in The Legends Edition-themed newscast has been in the hospital since early November.

The television queen has shared a list of lessons she has learned over the past few months before she got hospitalised.

Here is the list of the Lessons Learnt

Your family is all you got at the end of the day, make peace with them, and try to be in good books with them. Even if you feel otherwise. Always depend on your Higher Power, pray for as much as you can, at least while you have the strength. If you have at least 2 friends or colleagues you can always count on, appreciate them. They're very rare. Don't lose hope, keep on believing, and hope courageously. Love your body, treasure it. Finally always do good, it will always come back to you eventually.

On November 10, 2022, Kasavuli revealed that October 2022 was the craziest month for her as she became unwell and got admitted to the hospital where she has been for close to two weeks now. However, she came out expressing confidence that she would overcome the disease.

She also thanked friends who came out in large numbers to help her in her hour of need with blood donations and also financially.