Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

Masia Wambua

Kasavuli is one of the veteran media personalities in the media industry.

Legendary TV news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli

Legendary television journalist and prime news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli has assured the public that she is doing well even as she prepares for going for a medical procedure.

Kasavuli who is hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is said to be battling cervical cancer.

The KBC prime-time news anchor, who made a return to the national broadcaster back in 2021 in The Legends Edition-themed newscast has been in the hospital since early November.

The television queen has shared a list of lessons she has learned over the past few months before she got hospitalised.

READ ALSO: TV queen Catherine Kasavuli hospitalised at KNH

  1. Your family is all you got at the end of the day, make peace with them, and try to be in good books with them. Even if you feel otherwise.
  2. Always depend on your Higher Power, pray for as much as you can, at least while you have the strength.
  3. If you have at least 2 friends or colleagues you can always count on, appreciate them. They're very rare.
  4. Don't lose hope, keep on believing, and hope courageously.
  5. Love your body, treasure it.
  6. Finally always do good, it will always come back to you eventually.
READ: Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

On November 10, 2022, Kasavuli revealed that October 2022 was the craziest month for her as she became unwell and got admitted to the hospital where she has been for close to two weeks now. However, she came out expressing confidence that she would overcome the disease.

She also thanked friends who came out in large numbers to help her in her hour of need with blood donations and also financially.

Kasavuli who is currently a news anchor at Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), has formerly worked at Citizen Television, and Standard media owned, Kenya Television Network (KTN).

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

