Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

The TV queen has revealed that October was the craziest month for her as she became unwell and was admitted in the hospital.

In her message, she thanked friends who came out in large numbers to help her in her hour of need.

Kasavuli who is currently a news anchor at Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), has formerly worked at Citizen Television, and Standard media owned, Kenya Television Network (KTN).

"The last one month has really been crazy for me, I want to take this moment and appreciate my family, colleagues in the media industry, the Catherine Kasavuli Foundation team, my doctors, friends, strangers, and online community; I wish I could respond to all your messages, I see them and I'm really humbled. May God remember you," she said.

When Kasavuli was hospitalised, word spread out fast that she needed blood and people turned up in droves to donate blood. Some of them were mobilised by colleagues from stations she worked for.

Other well wishers also recorded their financial support which she has recognised for their show of goodwill.

"To special people that have come forth to donate blood may God bless you, may he enrich your beautiful souls, and may He meet the desires of your heart. To special souls that are contributing towards my medical bill, I love you so much and God bless you" she said in appreciation.

Kasavuli is said to be fighting cervical cancer and has exuded confidence that she will overcome the ailment. She also encouraged those going through the same struggle saying they too will overcome it to tell stories of the victory however easy it may be.

"It's not an easy journey but I believe in God's faithfulness and breakthrough. To anyone fighting the same struggle, I love you, we shall overcome, life is a beautiful thing and we shall live to tell our stories. God bless you," Kasavuli said.

Kasavuli was on Friday, May 6, 2022 honored by the Media Council of Kenya during the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) that was held in Nairobi.