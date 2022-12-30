Kasavuli's final reflections: 6 key lessons she learned before her death

In the months leading up to her death, she shared updates on her health journey through social media and offered valuable insights on the lessons she had learned during this difficult time.

Your family is all you got

One of the key lessons Kasavuli emphasized was the importance of being at peace with her family, as they would be the ones there for her in the end.

She encouraged others to make an effort to be in good standing with their loved ones, even if they didn't always see eye to eye.

Pray for yourself as much as you can

Kasavuli also stressed the power of prayer and the value of having a few close friends or colleagues that she could rely on.

She expressed her gratitude to those who had prayed for her quick recovery and contributed to her medical bills, saying "to everyone that’s visited me, prayed with me, and contributed towards my medical bill, I want to say thank you so much, and may God meet with the desires of your heart. To all my online community that’s always sending messages of hope and love – I love you all."

Appreciate your friends or colleagues.

Throughout her health struggles, Kasavuli received support from various government officials, including the CS for Youth Affairs, Sports, and Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

Namwamba paid a visit to Kasavuli at Kenyatta Hospital and offered a glowing tribute to the legendary former news anchor.

In addition to the importance of family and prayer, Kasavuli also shared the rarity of true friends and colleagues that one can always count on.

Taking the time to appreciate and show gratitude to your friends and colleagues can strengthen your relationships and create a positive and supportive environment for all involved.

Don’t lose hope, keep on believing, and hope courageously.

It can be easy to lose hope when faced with challenges and setbacks in life. However, maintaining a sense of hope and belief in oneself can be crucial for overcoming obstacles and achieving our goals.

One way to keep hope alive is to focus on the things that bring us joy and bring positivity in our lives. Surrounding ourselves with supportive and uplifting people can also help to boost our hope and belief in ourselves.

Love your body, treasure it

Loving and appreciating our bodies is an essential aspect of self-care and overall well-being. Our bodies are amazing and complex systems that allow us to live our lives to the fullest, and it is important to treat them with the respect and care they deserve.

One way to love and treasure your body is by taking care of it through good self-care practices, such as getting enough sleep, eating a healthy and balanced diet, and staying hydrated. Exercise is also important for maintaining a healthy body, and can help to boost our energy levels and overall sense of well-being.

It is also important to be kind to ourselves and not be too hard on ourselves when it comes to our bodies. Our bodies are unique and individual, and it is important to embrace and celebrate our own unique qualities and characteristics.

Always do good, it will always come back to you, eventually.

Doing good can come in many forms, from acts of kindness towards others to working towards making a positive impact in the world. While it may not always be easy to do good, the rewards of this practice can be immeasurable.

One key benefit of doing good is the sense of fulfilment and purpose it can bring. When you help others or make a positive contribution to the world, it can give a sense of meaning and satisfaction that can be hard to find elsewhere.