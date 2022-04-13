Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

In an update, Cebbie explained that she managed to escape from the scene unhurt - with her phone intact.

“Oh! Robbed at gunpoint hapo Chiromo on that bump when the car slowed down and managed to escape with my phone.

"Eeeish! Idiots are too quick… aki ile nduru nimewachilia, I think hao wasee wa Hapo Chiromo wameamka,” reads an update from Cebbie.

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie koks wins

Cebbie koks who is singer Akothee’s young sister is among the most sort after brand influencers in the country.

She has worked with a good number of companies. In July 2020 she was appointed brand Ambassador of two brands; Jada Express (Jada Holdings Limited) and Pete’s Connected Coffee Group.

In November 2020, she was again appointed as the Global Peace County Ambassador for Migori County.

“First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to Global Peace Foundation for this great opportunity. I am greatly honoured and privileged to be accepted as a Global Peace Ambassador and the much confidence placed on me. Assuring my unstinted assistance and cooperation in the attainment of Global Peace.

“Secondly, I delightfully accept the appointment to the grade of County Ambassador of the heart of South Nyanza (MIGORI). I'm happy to be part of your team and to make notable noble contribution to humanity and the youth especially the Girlchild both in my county and Kenya at large.

Adding that; “I appreciate people who mention my name where there're great opportunities and the strong belief they have in me. I forever remain grateful. To Msichana Empowerment Kuria , upwards and onwards we shall conquer the world and achieve the GIRL POWER DEAMS. So Help me God,”.