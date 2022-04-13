RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I managed to escape with my phone -Cebbie

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego
Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Businesswoman Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie koks Nyasego has disclosed that she was robbed at gunpoint at the Chiromo speed-bump on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Recommended articles

In an update, Cebbie explained that she managed to escape from the scene unhurt - with her phone intact.

“Oh! Robbed at gunpoint hapo Chiromo on that bump when the car slowed down and managed to escape with my phone.

"Eeeish! Idiots are too quick… aki ile nduru nimewachilia, I think hao wasee wa Hapo Chiromo wameamka,” reads an update from Cebbie.

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego
Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie koks wins

Cebbie koks who is singer Akothee’s young sister is among the most sort after brand influencers in the country.

She has worked with a good number of companies. In July 2020 she was appointed brand Ambassador of two brands; Jada Express (Jada Holdings Limited) and Pete’s Connected Coffee Group.

In November 2020, she was again appointed as the Global Peace County Ambassador for Migori County.

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego
Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego Pulse Live Kenya

“First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to Global Peace Foundation for this great opportunity. I am greatly honoured and privileged to be accepted as a Global Peace Ambassador and the much confidence placed on me. Assuring my unstinted assistance and cooperation in the attainment of Global Peace.

“Secondly, I delightfully accept the appointment to the grade of County Ambassador of the heart of South Nyanza (MIGORI). I'm happy to be part of your team and to make notable noble contribution to humanity and the youth especially the Girlchild both in my county and Kenya at large.

Also Read: Akothee’s reaction as Sister Cebbie gets appointed Global Peace Ambassador

Adding that; “I appreciate people who mention my name where there're great opportunities and the strong belief they have in me. I forever remain grateful. To Msichana Empowerment Kuria , upwards and onwards we shall conquer the world and achieve the GIRL POWER DEAMS. So Help me God,”.

Cebbie is also the founder and CEO of Virtual 21 Limited, a PR and marketing company, Ritzy Nail Bar and Managing director at TuKo Super App.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kate Actress over the moon after signing new ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Kate Actress over the moon after signing new ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Harmonize shocks many as his new video clocks 1.3 million views in 24 seconds

Harmonize shocks many as his new video clocks 1.3 million views in 24 seconds

I’m sorry Simon - Sarah Kabu begs hubby for forgiveness

I’m sorry Simon - Sarah Kabu begs hubby for forgiveness

Sonnie denies reuniting with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

Sonnie denies reuniting with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

Keilah is our kid - Mulamwah makes U-turn, goes on photoshoot with Sonnie

Keilah is our kid - Mulamwah makes U-turn, goes on photoshoot with Sonnie

Khaligraph Jones gets featured on billboard in Times Square, New York

Khaligraph Jones gets featured on billboard in Times Square, New York

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Kelvyn Boy allegedly impregnates U.S based 'client' for green card (WATCH)

Kelvyn Boy allegedly impregnates U.S based 'client' for green card (WATCH)

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador

First-ever tour inside Diana & Bahati's masterbedroom [Video]

Diana Bahati gives first-ever tour inside her masterbedroom [Video]

'Dada Awu' pallbearers donate $250K to Ukrainian charity after $1m sale of NFT meme

Dada Awu Pallbearers

Kelvyn Boy allegedly impregnates U.S based 'client' for green card (WATCH)

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios