Cebbie Koks showers fiancé with praises as he marks 40th birthday

Cebbie on her social media pages showered praises on Ogolla describing him as the anchor of his life.

She goes on to say that Ogolla was a dream come true for her and was grateful every day for having Ogolla in her life.

“Papi ❤️ "Forever " began the day our paths crossed. Even though you don't miss an opportunity to show me off, and say how lucky you are to be with me; Every single moment, I thank The Good Lord, for having kept you for me.

"Truly, you are my desire, dream and Love. You are the hope I anchor my life upon, and together we go. When you stop, I'll also stop. With you, this journey is so beautiful," Cebbie said.

Steve Ogolla and fiance Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

“I wouldn't have asked for something different from this. And When I look at you, I can say what love looks like. May this birthday bring Peace, tranquility, blessings and may God restore and fulfill your life together with family. Lord hear us. Happy Birthday, Wuod Alego. Happy Birthday, Osiepna. Happy Birthday to my all-time cheerleader,” Cebbie wrote.

The two love birds are expected to tie the knot in December despite controversy from Cebbie Koks family.

Cebbie Koks' sister Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee recently spilled the beans on the existing feud between her and Cebbie where she said she was not in good terms with her.

While Akothee is still planning her wedding with her fiancé her young sister according to her intends to marry in December 2022 but as it stands, she will not be attending the wedding as a result of the feud.

Akothee’s younger sister Cebbie koks Nyasego appointed Jada Express and Pete’s Brand ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

"For this matter, you won't see her at my functions or me at any of her functions, however, we remain blood sisters, we shall for sure meet in other family gatherings if they still feel I am part of them.

"But if this message has also damaged the relationship between me and the rest of the innocent family members we dragged into our relationship a lot, I will accept their decisions and the outcome of how this will end," she wrote.