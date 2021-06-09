Celebrities & Fans mourn the death of Joyce Omondi’s Father

On Wednesday, Ms Omondi announced that her father had passed on, a message that prompted a good number of her colleagues in the Media Industry to flock her pages with condolences messages.

Many who commented on Mrs. Waihiga’s post, offered their heartfelt condolences to her and family. Others opted to say a short prayer for Joyce and her family at this difficult time of losing a loved one.

“Among the greatest titles of my life is the privilege of being the daughter of this incredibly great man. He is everything I could ever pray for and desire in a father. The profound depth of his love, care, support and covering is the kind only few are privileged to receive.

There is an enormous hole in my heart now that our heavenly Father whom he taught me to love and serve has called him home. Only God can fill this void because the legacy of who my daddy was is almost larger than life.

Yet, precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints (PsaIm 116:15). So I know the sound of his endearing laugh is ringing throughout the streets of gold and one day I will feel the warmth of his loving embrace for eternity.

March on great soldier. Sibuor wetu. I love you, daddy” reads Joyce Omondi’s post.

Celebrities who Mourned Joyce Omondi’s Dad

victoria_rubadiri “Praying for you and your family, Joyce. May God uphold you, comfort you and cover you at this time 🙏🏽🙏🏽”

kirigongarua “My deepest and most sincere condolences to you Joyce and your family..may your father rest in eternal peace may God give you peace..”

okwarayvonne “So very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the love and memories you shared. Praying for you and the entire family”

Also Read: Former Citizen TV Presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga loses her Father

jackyvike “So sorry for your Loss Joyce❤️❤️”

terryannechebet “Losing a parent is one of the most difficult things to experience. Im praying for you and your family Joyce, may God give you comfort during this difficult time. 🙏🏽”

evelynwanjiru_a “May God comfort you my dear @joyceomondi pole sana siz praying and sending lots of hugs 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

neominganga “Pole sana dear..it is well😢”

jamila.mohamed1 “My deepest condolences Joyce.. We come from God and it’s to Him we return.. May The Almighty Keep Daddy among those He loves the most”

wangechi.muriuki “So sorry for your loss Joyce, May God comfort you and your family during this trying moment”

karwirwalaura “💔😪My sincere condolences Joyce 🙏🏽”

wanjiru_karumba “My sincere condolences @joyceomondi ,peace and comfort to you and your family.❤️”

chuchuofficial_ke “Pole sana for your loss dear. I pray that peace of the Lord be with you and your family❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

awititrhk “My condolences dear”

njugushkkrew “@joyceomondi My condolences... may God comfort you and your family. Praying for you. His legacy lives on...”

naturalhairkenya “So sorry for your loss Joyce. We are thinking of you and praying for you 🙏🏾”

nickmudimba “Poleni sana Joyce”

shanny.kans “Sending hugs your way Joyce.. Mungu awafariji”

sheila.toya “Shalom to you and your loved. May God comfort you at this time as we celebrate the life of a great soldier”

thachopitah “I feel u hun ,I never got the chance to be raised by my dad ..but thnk God he was my father ..I still love him forever..”

humbled_kazuri “My condolences,,may his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏”

Former Citizen Presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga loses her Father Pulse Live Kenya

sowairina “I’m so sorry Joyce🙏🏾May Gods Comfort be your strength🙏🏾”

officialjanetmbugua “So so sorry Joyce. Take heart. Sincere condolences ❤️”

faithmuturingugi “Oh no! We have been praying for him.🙏🏽 We pray that God comforts & carries you through this season & beyond. Hugs ❤️”

djggactivist “My condolences to you and your family 💔”

cravingyellow “Ah Twinnie 💔💔💔My heart breaks for you. Holding you and your family in prayer. My heart breaks💔”

michellengele “May you find comfort in the legacy he left behind. May he rest in peace”

amanigospel “Deepest condolences... May God comfort you during this period”

judynyawira “My condolences to you and your family. May Papa rest in peace”

anerlisa “My Heart Goes To You and Your Family During This Time. God Comfort You And Give You Peace 🤍🕊”

enidmoraa “Oh Joyce. My heart and love go out to you. May God hold you close 🙏❤️❤️❤️”

gathonikiruthi ‘Pole sana @joyceomondi .Praying for you for strength and comfort from God during this period”