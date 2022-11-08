9 celebrity short-lived marriage unions

A good number of local celebrities and public figures have however not lived even to celebrate their first anniversary a matter that has also been recorded even internationally.

The reasons for separation vary from one couple to the other ranging from infidelity, incompatibility, and lack of commitment in the relationship among other reasons.

There are records of marriages that have lasted for not more than a day. Here in this article, we look at some of the marriages that did not last long.

Gideon Mulyungi and Doreen Gatwiri

Doreen Gatwiria, a former news anchor with a local TV station who currently practices law and was married to Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi.

However, the two did not live together for long as she filed for divorce from her husband, alleging that she was abused by the legislator physically. Their union lasted two years.

JB Masanduku and Tina Kaggia

Comedian JB Masanduku revealed during an interview with Churchill that he got engaged to fellow media personality, Tina Kaggia, after 11 days of knowing her while still working on the same radio station.

Their relationship did not last long as accusations of violence went out and the two divorced after three years of being together. The ex-couple has two children together and Masanduku has gone ahead and married again.

Willis Raburu and Marya Prude

Media personality Willis Raburu and Marya Prude lived together for three years before Marya made it public through her social media saying the two were no longer an item.

Raburu has since moved on and has two children with his wife Ivy Namu.

DNG and Yvette Nungari

Rapper DNG who is now the MCA for Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course had a lavish wedding at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club with the love of his life Yvette Nungari.

However, their union did not last long as he posted months later saying the two had parted ways and later went ahead to marry another wife.

Sharon Mundia and Lonina Leteipan

Sharon Mundia who is the founder and author of 'This Is Ess' was once married to Lonina Leteipan in a wedding that was held on a beach. The couple did not last long together after their union was rocked with allegations of infidelity and the two went separate ways.

The two welcomed their daughter and within a few months, they reportedly separated.

Vivian and Sam West

Sam West and his fiancé Vivian union started on a very high note as West proposed to her on live Television back in 2017 but their union according to Vivian has been through rocks.

In October 2022, Vivian made it clear that she had been going through a lot that led the two to part ways after 5 years together.

Paul Mung'ala Mbuvi and Sheila Cherono

Celebrated media personality and K24 presenter is said to have allegedly separated from his wife after two weeks of marriage.

According to the Standard, the presenter said the two parted ways after terming her as a cheater.

She did not deny the allegations and their relationship is considered one of the shortest unions in the country.

Winnie Rose Wangui

Winnie Rose Wangui a news anchor with Inooro TV news anchor and gospel singer is also recorded to have stayed in a relationship that lasted barely two months.

Wangui's union is rumored to have lasted for 59 days and she is said to have regretted having a church wedding which is alleged to have been filled with drama.

Eunice Njeri and Isaac Bukasa 24 hours

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri married the love of her life, Isaac Bukasa in the United States, and the couple tied the knot on November 27, 2016, in a private wedding.