RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

9 celebrity short-lived marriage unions

Masia Wambua

From five years to 24 hours, marriage unions that lasted never lasted long.

A collage of Willis Raburu, Sharon Mundia and Eunice Njeri
A collage of Willis Raburu, Sharon Mundia and Eunice Njeri

While tying the not, couples say their vows to their better halves promising that only death will set them apart but to some, that wish and thought is never realised.

Recommended articles

A good number of local celebrities and public figures have however not lived even to celebrate their first anniversary a matter that has also been recorded even internationally.

The reasons for separation vary from one couple to the other ranging from infidelity, incompatibility, and lack of commitment in the relationship among other reasons.

There are records of marriages that have lasted for not more than a day. Here in this article, we look at some of the marriages that did not last long.

Doreen Gatwiria, a former news anchor with a local TV station who currently practices law and was married to Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi.

However, the two did not live together for long as she filed for divorce from her husband, alleging that she was abused by the legislator physically. Their union lasted two years.

Comedian JB Masanduku revealed during an interview with Churchill that he got engaged to fellow media personality, Tina Kaggia, after 11 days of knowing her while still working on the same radio station.

Their relationship did not last long as accusations of violence went out and the two divorced after three years of being together. The ex-couple has two children together and Masanduku has gone ahead and married again.

READ: Willis Raburu: Why I divorced Marya Prude

Willis Raburu with Marya Prude
Willis Raburu with Marya Prude Willis Raburu with Marya Prude Pulse Live Kenya

Media personality Willis Raburu and Marya Prude lived together for three years before Marya made it public through her social media saying the two were no longer an item.

Raburu has since moved on and has two children with his wife Ivy Namu.

Rapper DNG who is now the MCA for Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course had a lavish wedding at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club with the love of his life Yvette Nungari.

However, their union did not last long as he posted months later saying the two had parted ways and later went ahead to marry another wife.

Sharon Mundia who is the founder and author of 'This Is Ess' was once married to Lonina Leteipan in a wedding that was held on a beach. The couple did not last long together after their union was rocked with allegations of infidelity and the two went separate ways.

The two welcomed their daughter and within a few months, they reportedly separated.

Sam Westand Vivian
Sam Westand Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

Sam West and his fiancé Vivian union started on a very high note as West proposed to her on live Television back in 2017 but their union according to Vivian has been through rocks.

In October 2022, Vivian made it clear that she had been going through a lot that led the two to part ways after 5 years together.

Media personality Paul Mung'ala Mbuvi who parted ways with his wife barely two weeks after being married
Media personality Paul Mung'ala Mbuvi who parted ways with his wife barely two weeks after being married Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated media personality and K24 presenter is said to have allegedly separated from his wife after two weeks of marriage.

According to the Standard, the presenter said the two parted ways after terming her as a cheater.

She did not deny the allegations and their relationship is considered one of the shortest unions in the country.

Winnie Rose Wangui a news anchor with Inooro TV news anchor and gospel singer is also recorded to have stayed in a relationship that lasted barely two months.

Wangui's union is rumored to have lasted for 59 days and she is said to have regretted having a church wedding which is alleged to have been filled with drama.

Eunice Njeri and Isaac Busaka when the going was good
Eunice Njeri and Isaac Busaka when the going was good ece-auto-gen

READ: Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri married the love of her life, Isaac Bukasa in the United States, and the couple tied the knot on November 27, 2016, in a private wedding.

Unfortunately, the vows did not see the light of a week as the two separated on the first day after their wedding with word going out that Njeri was not ready for the commitment.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi the loss of unborn child [Video]

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi the loss of unborn child [Video]

Kenyan musicians' 6 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Kenyan musicians' 6 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

9 celebrity short-lived marriage unions

9 celebrity short-lived marriage unions

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Shots fired? Vivian posts video of Sam West proposing with a cryptic message

Shots fired? Vivian posts video of Sam West proposing with a cryptic message

Willy Paul nicknames his cars Rihanna and Beyonce

Willy Paul nicknames his cars Rihanna and Beyonce

Nonini nominated for coveted award in Los Angeles

Nonini nominated for coveted award in Los Angeles

Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online