This has been the hardest challenge - Dr Reign celebrates new milestone

Dr Reign on Friday, December 16, 2022, graduated with a master of Medicine in Paediatrics and Child Health from the University of Nairobi.

Dr Reign a father of one described the achievement as the hardest challenge which he has managed to conquer.

“A Masters of medicine in Paediatrics and A Masters of Medicine in Child Health was bagged today! I would like to thank me! This has been the hardest challenge in my life but strong will continue,” Dr Reign said.

Dr Reign Mwendwa Pulse Live Kenya

Making a light moment from the achievement, Dr Reign said he was sharing the success on the internet so that he could have witnesses in case he needed to run for office in future.

“The internet never forgets. So putting this out here in case I run for Governor or other leadership and the deep state (whoever they are) claim I never graduated,” Dr Reign wrote on Twitter.

Besides earning his master this year, Dr Reign also welcomed his first child with his wife Dela. The couple announced expecting their bundle of joy in November 2021 and later welcomed him months later.

The couple who keep their son private revealed his face in May 2022.

Dela and Dr Reign married in a private wedding ceremony that was highly guarded from the public eye back in 2019.

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son’s face for the first [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Mama, Papa, I Love this man he’s my star and I want to be with him. Spend the rest of my life as his wife. We did it baby Dr Reign. We Eloped. #Dr and Mrs Reign,” she wrote in 2019.