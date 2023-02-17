"It's him who knows; whether he is my friend or not... I have a lot of friends... Even today I made some new friends.... bro, I will never be without friends. If you decide to end our friendship, you go and I find another person," Chameleone said in a recent interview.
Chameleone: My promise to Bobi Wine
Musician Jose Chameleone withdrew his earlier statement that he doesn't care about being friends with Bobi Wine.
In his latest interview, Chameleone seemed apologetic as he talked about not wishing Wine, born Robert Kyagulanyi, a happy birthday.
"I send greetings to Bobi Wine, and his family members; Eddie Yawe, Mickie Wine. My name is Joseph Chameleone. This affects us all, music is for the country. Principal, I send my greetings. I wasn't able to send birthday wishes, I was still dealing with [my concert issues]," Chameleone said, further making promises.
"But the good thing is you will be celebrating your birthday next year. I will send the wishes, flowers, a goat, and a cow."
Wine recently celebrated his 41st birthday and a number of musicians took to social media to send wishes.
His wife, Barbie, posted: "Taata wa baana bange omulungi…munange ebyadala katonda yakuntondera! With a lot of gratitude, I celebrate the day you were born. I am thankful to the almighty God for the time we have spent together and I am excited for old age with you. You were born to save me from being a world reject.
“Your love has shaped me into an admirable woman and many call me their role model. I love you Taata. I am yet to learn how to show you that I love you. Until then, I can only keep saying that I love you and that is the only purpose I have left for me on earth. Happy birthday babe."
Chameleone, born Joseph Mayanja, was meant to hold a concert on February 10 at Lugogo Cricket Oval but it was canceled after the stage he was to perform on collapsed.
To some people, his compliments to Wine may not be genuine but him trying to use his political clout to win concertgoers.
