Chameleone: My promise to Bobi Wine

In his latest interview, Chameleone seemed apologetic as he talked about not wishing Wine, born Robert Kyagulanyi, a happy birthday.

"I send greetings to Bobi Wine, and his family members; Eddie Yawe, Mickie Wine. My name is Joseph Chameleone. This affects us all, music is for the country. Principal, I send my greetings. I wasn't able to send birthday wishes, I was still dealing with [my concert issues]," Chameleone said, further making promises.

"But the good thing is you will be celebrating your birthday next year. I will send the wishes, flowers, a goat, and a cow."

Wine recently celebrated his 41st birthday and a number of musicians took to social media to send wishes.

His wife, Barbie, posted: "Taata wa baana bange omulungi…munange ebyadala katonda yakuntondera! With a lot of gratitude, I celebrate the day you were born. I am thankful to the almighty God for the time we have spent together and I am excited for old age with you. You were born to save me from being a world reject.

“Your love has shaped me into an admirable woman and many call me their role model. I love you Taata. I am yet to learn how to show you that I love you. Until then, I can only keep saying that I love you and that is the only purpose I have left for me on earth. Happy birthday babe."

Chameleone, born Joseph Mayanja, was meant to hold a concert on February 10 at Lugogo Cricket Oval but it was canceled after the stage he was to perform on collapsed.