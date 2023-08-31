Chameleone took me to Club Guvnor for first time and I annoyed him - Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine and Chameleone first met at Sabrina's Pub backstage. Both were still finding their way into the music industry through karaoke.

In a video seen by this reporter, Wine said that when they met, Chameleone talked to him about how Myco Chris, who was a star at the time, had become born-again. Chris – real name Michael Kyemwa, is now based in the UK.

"And I realised he is an intelligent man," said Wine.

Time passed and they met again at DV8, a popular bar at the time, and Bobi Wine had released Akagoma.

Chameleone at the time had already become a star.

Chameleone told Bobi WIne that he enjoyed his song and that it was being played a lot in Ange Noir.

Bob Wine had not been to Ange Noir before and Chameleone told him that he would take him there.

Wine had tried twice to enter but had been bounced. That night Wine found Chameleone at the entrance and he helped him enter.

"He was the first to give me access to the DJ box at Ange Noir,” said Wine. “What I did to them! It was a blast… Even the one who brought me got annoyed.”

Chameleone has said in previous interviews Bobi Wine's song Akagoma got his attention and he started looking for him.

"And I started asking around, who sang this song? And they told me it was Bobi Wine," said Chameleone in a video seen by this reporter.

"I asked who Bobi Wine is."