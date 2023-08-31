The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chameleone took me to Club Guvnor for first time and I annoyed him - Bobi Wine

Mzee Asingwire

Bobi Wine revealed that Jose Chameleone was the first to get him access to Club Guvnor.

Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine
Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine

Guvnor, which is a high-end hangout, was at the time called Ange Noir Discotheque.

Recommended articles

Bobi Wine and Chameleone first met at Sabrina's Pub backstage. Both were still finding their way into the music industry through karaoke.

In a video seen by this reporter, Wine said that when they met, Chameleone talked to him about how Myco Chris, who was a star at the time, had become born-again. Chris – real name Michael Kyemwa, is now based in the UK.

"And I realised he is an intelligent man," said Wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time passed and they met again at DV8, a popular bar at the time, and Bobi Wine had released Akagoma.

Chameleone at the time had already become a star.

Chameleone told Bobi WIne that he enjoyed his song and that it was being played a lot in Ange Noir.

Bob Wine had not been to Ange Noir before and Chameleone told him that he would take him there.

Wine had tried twice to enter but had been bounced. That night Wine found Chameleone at the entrance and he helped him enter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was the first to give me access to the DJ box at Ange Noir,” said Wine. “What I did to them! It was a blast… Even the one who brought me got annoyed.”

Chameleone has said in previous interviews Bobi Wine's song Akagoma got his attention and he started looking for him.

"And I started asking around, who sang this song? And they told me it was Bobi Wine," said Chameleone in a video seen by this reporter.

"I asked who Bobi Wine is."

When they first met at Sabrina's, Wine used Bobi Lob as a stage name.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

In 10 songs: Your introduction to Rabbit the poet who grew into King Kaka

In 10 songs: Your introduction to Rabbit the poet who grew into King Kaka

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.

Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

Mum's strength: Nazizi shares son's hearing challenge, surgery & recovery process

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Chameleone took me to Club Guvnor for first time and I annoyed him - Bobi Wine

Chameleone took me to Club Guvnor for first time and I annoyed him - Bobi Wine

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Ida Odinga steps in to aid struggling benga singer Atomy Sifa

Lanes! Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

Lanes! Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop