Chameleone: Why Bebe Cool and I went to Nairobi

"Bebe Cool started singing before me... people saw me doing a drive for Ggwanga Mujje and they were like, why is Chameleone doing a drive? I've ever done drives for Bebe Cool. He is not so old; he may be older than me by three years, maybe, or four. But he was in the music industry before me. I used to promote Bebe Cool's concerts," Chameleone said.

He continued: "Bebe Cool joined the music industry before me. He started performing before me. We used to sing at Sabrina's Pub... One day he told me, I'm going to Nairobi. I asked him, what are you going to do in Nairobi? And he told me, here we have small studios. When you go to Kasiwukira... [Paul] Kafeero has already rented it, [Herman] Basudde... they've hired it for the whole year…”

He added: “Hope Mukasa had a studio, but it was a home studio... Bebe Cool told me, there are many studios in Nairobi. And I told him, no problem. I thought he was joking... then after like three weeks, I was reading [Daily] Nation and I saw a headline, Uganda's Bebe Cool, the new star in Nairobi,... And I was like, this is possible... He showed me that there were more open opportunities on the other side... unfortunately, there were no phones to communicate... but I also went to Nairobi knowing that there is a backup... and when things got tough, It was him that I approached."