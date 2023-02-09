Chameleone revealed this while speaking to Gagamel TV where he also explained why he has had to aggressively promote his concert Ggwanga Mujje which is slated for tomorrow.
Chameleone: Why Bebe Cool and I went to Nairobi
Singer Jose Chameleone said Bebe Cool hatched the plan to move to Nairobi after getting frustrated by the gatekeepers in the music industry at the time.
"Bebe Cool started singing before me... people saw me doing a drive for Ggwanga Mujje and they were like, why is Chameleone doing a drive? I've ever done drives for Bebe Cool. He is not so old; he may be older than me by three years, maybe, or four. But he was in the music industry before me. I used to promote Bebe Cool's concerts," Chameleone said.
He continued: "Bebe Cool joined the music industry before me. He started performing before me. We used to sing at Sabrina's Pub... One day he told me, I'm going to Nairobi. I asked him, what are you going to do in Nairobi? And he told me, here we have small studios. When you go to Kasiwukira... [Paul] Kafeero has already rented it, [Herman] Basudde... they've hired it for the whole year…”
He added: “Hope Mukasa had a studio, but it was a home studio... Bebe Cool told me, there are many studios in Nairobi. And I told him, no problem. I thought he was joking... then after like three weeks, I was reading [Daily] Nation and I saw a headline, Uganda's Bebe Cool, the new star in Nairobi,... And I was like, this is possible... He showed me that there were more open opportunities on the other side... unfortunately, there were no phones to communicate... but I also went to Nairobi knowing that there is a backup... and when things got tough, It was him that I approached."
Cool and Chameleone first met in 1995. Cool went to Nairobi in 1997 ahead of Chameleone who left in the early 2000s.
