It is not a joke - Chantal addresses those who don't believe she was assaulted

Chantal said she could not walk properly insisting her case was serious and was not something to be taken lightly.

“I saw some people taking this as a joke. It’s not a joke! I can’t walk properly I’m injured and broken… violence is not something to be taken lightly or joked about, there are people going through it,” Chantal wrote.

She further thanked her ex-lover comedian Eric Omondi for running to her rescue and advised those going through the same situation to gather courage and speak out.

“I’m thankful to Eric Omondi for speaking about it and taking his time to come through. If you are out there experiencing the same, please be strong and seek help, you are not alone,” Chantal added.

Eric Omondi in an interview with Eve Mungai, said he had no problem with coming through for ex-lover saying he had no bad blood with Chantal and was willing to go help her anytime.

“Most break ups can be ugly but me and Chantal never really fell out, we are friends, I shared five years with Chantal we almost got married. She know’s me very well I know her very well,” Eric said.

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

Nicola Traldi, the main suspect behind the alleged physical assault has however denied the assault claims saying he can never lay hands on a woman adding that the truth was going to eventually come out.

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day.