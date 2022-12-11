ADVERTISEMENT
Charlene Ruto opens up on shopping in Gikomba and sponsors of her foundation

Charles Ouma

Charlene Ruto referred to herself daughter of “the chief hustler” adding that she has learned to hustle by watching his father do it and has never used public funds to run her foundation.

Charlene Ruto
President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has for the first time opened up on how who funds her frequent travels across the country and the globe as well as her foundation.

The first daughter made it clear that her activities are not funded by government resources.

Charlene stated that she has directed personal resources to run her foundation, with other donors and sponsors also coming on board

"Charlene Ruto Foundation has different donors and sponsors who have come on board, and I have also put in my own resources and so, we do not use government resources to carry out the activities that we currently do, and we don't need to,” she stated.

She added that her father is fully behind her and receive regular updates on her activities.

"We had a sit down with my father where I shared my vision and what I am doing and he really supports me.

"I always keep him updated about the things that I am doing..When your parents support you, it gives you even more motivation to do what you are doing," the first daughter stated.

Responding to reports that she is using her heightened activities and travels across the country to prepare for a career in politics, Charlene stated that she does not need a title to lead.

"For me, those things are secondary. Right now we have moved past the political stage. I also don't need a title to lead. I can lead without a title," Charlene said.

“I have an experience of what the Kenyan youth undergo in different circumstances, mimi ni mtu niko kwa ground. Even if my father is the president, mimi nimekuwa kwa ground the whole time and my friends know. I have even been to Gikomba so many times to do shopping,” she added.

Delving into how she handles the criticism that her activities have attracted, the Head of State’s daughter explained that she has learnt to ignore her distractors and stand by her truth.

“I don’t let some things get to my heart easily, because those people bashing me on social media if we were to meet they would be asking for a photo. I also know that everybody has their personal opinion, which they can freely have. I know in my heart what I am doing so even though people think I am lying or doing it for clout,” she added.

She recently shared how she sold smokie-kachumbari when she was a student at Daystar University.

