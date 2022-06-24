RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charlie Karumi part ways with Homeboyz radio after 8 months

Charlie Karumi was hosting the breakfast show alongside G-Money

Media Personality and actor Charlie Karumi has parted ways with Homeboyz radio - 8 months after he joined the radio station.

Karumi who has been co-hosting the morning show alongside G-Money hosted his last on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The TV and radio personality made his debut on the Radio Africa owned station on October 19, 2021.

In a series of post, the Homeboyz crew and G-Money bid goodbye to the talented actor and host- wishing him all the best in his future endeavors. They even surprised him with a goodbye cake with the words ‘We will miss you Charlie’.

“I’m very sad and I really loved working with Charlie. I have had many co-hosts, some lasted, some did not, some were removed, some fell by the way side. Charlies Karumi, I wish you all the best in your endeavors you have been amazing to work with and I know wherever you go, you gonna kill it because you are a very special human being and your talent will take you far and on behalf of Homeboyz radio and the station we wish you all the best. Keep looking,” G-Money said

He added; “I have been on radio for a long time and I haven’t seen somebody with your talent and reliability and I truly appreciate having shared the mic with you,”.

Speaking about his exit, Charlie confessed that he will always miss the Homeboyz team –thanking his co-host G-Money for being so welcoming. He also promised to share his next move very soon.

"I would tell you guys where I am headed next, you guys made me feel welcomed, I came with my bad jokes and you guys accepted me, its feels like I’m leaving home,” Karumi said.

“Its a very emotional day today as we say goodbye to our very own @charliekarumi all the best in the next step of life ❤️❤️❤️,” Homeboyz Radio wrote.

Charlie joined the Homeboyz in October last year, months after leaving NRG Radio.

“Haiyaaaa!! Kwani mko?? 😄 😄It's my first day on air on Homeboyz Radio with G-Money!! you have to tune in and support this fresher! 😄 103.5 on the FM, online everywhere!!” shared Charlie Karumi.

