Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

One of the properties is a beach front manision while another resembles a palace

Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions
Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions

Former Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba has had an illustrious career as a lawyer, politician and state officer which has afforded him a lifestyle many can only dream off.

From frequent flights, rubbing shoulders with world leaders and accumulating wealth, Namwamba fits the bill of a person who has class and is not afraid to express it.

Other than his fleet of cars, the former CAS also has two mansions, one in Budalangi located on the shores of Lake Victoria and another in Karen, Nairobi.

Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen) Pulse Live Kenya

The two houses are so opulent and luxurious that you can say that his house comes in handy when he needs to host dignitaries.

Namwamba was recently appointed as Head of International Relations at the William Samoei Ruto presidential campaign.

Both houses have lush gardens which have often been used to land choppers, host parties and celebrations.

Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen) Pulse Live Kenya
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Karen) Pulse Live Kenya

"I consider myself sustained. If you measure wealth in terms of material acquisition...in terms of a home like this...or in the form of a car like the Range Rover parked down here or whether you have a residence.

If you measure wealth by those material factors or yardsticks then yeah, you'd say I have sufficient to live on and to give my family and myself a comfortable living. If that is being wealthy then I thank God, that is a blessing," Ababu told Viu Sasa in a past interview.

Aside from politics, Ababu is a lawyer who specialises in international human rights law and contributed articles for Kenya's top newspapers.

Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi) Pulse Live Kenya
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi)
Former CAS Ababu Namwamba's home (Budalangi) Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

