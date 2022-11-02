RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2 musicians pull out of Harmonize's recording label, Konde Music

Masia Wambua

The two have expressed pleasure to be free at last promising fans hit after another.

Musicians Killy, Harmonize, and Cheed. Cheed and Killy have ended their contract with Hamonize's recording label, Konde Music
Tanzanian musicians Cheed and Killy are said to have left the recording label, Konde Music Worldwide, which is owned by Harmonize.

The two artistes announced their departure from the recording label and registered their gratitude to God for giving them a smooth departure, as they go out to make a way for themselves.

They also thanked their fans for the support they had given them and asked them to be patient as they work towards the future.

It is not yet clear what transpired between the record label's boss and the signees, but word has it that a few weeks ago, Harmonize's management terminated contracts with two singers. The new turn of events comes months after Harmonize made his fiancée his manager.

It is after the two artistes were rendered 'homeless' that they went to seek justice at BASATA (Baraza La Sanaa La Taifa) their national arts council in Tanzania, that Harmonize was asked to go before the council.

Allegations have it that Harmonize was on record saying that he would shoot a free music video for the two artistes as part of the agreement deal.

As it stands, it seems the discrepancies between Harmonize and the artistes are over as some quarters report that the matter was solved in mid-October 2022, with the duo expressing their satisfaction with the agreement.

Killy said he would start everything from scratch before going ahead and deleting all his photos and videos on Instagram.

He notified his fans that he would be recruiting a fresh team and work on fresh music.

"God is the greatest all the time Walahi, officially free now alhamdulillahi. My people, get ready for a new sound, new music, videos, new management, new money, new everything but also don't forget to subscribe to my Youtube Channel, Let's go guys, it's our time," he wrote.

On the other side, Cheed did not have much to say but only notified his fans that he had moved out of Konde Music, and that it was time to give them what they really deserved as his bosses.

"Officially free alhamdulillahi! I think it is now time for me to give you what you deserve as my fans. It will be entertainment like no other. I love you all fans," he stated in his insta stories.

The new revelations come days after Harmonize released his latest album, Made For Us' consisting of 14 tracks.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
