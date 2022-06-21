RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

Amos Robi

Popular chipo mwitu vendor Bevalyne Kwamboka has reasons to smile after she connected power to her parents' home.

Kwamboka shared the news saying the profits she had made from vending fries had made the project possible.

“To all my chipo mwitu supporters, we did it! Your small-small profits zimedropia wazazi wangu stima. Ile quotation Kenya Power walinipea... but we made it,” Kwamboka posted online.

Kwamboka also hinted at beginning construction of a house for her parents saying she will begin to slowly buy construction material.

Kwamboka was thrust into the limelight after she shared photos of herself in her kiosk and angry KOT reacted negatively due to her green dress which they termed as too short for work.

She responded to the hate saying: "Those questioning my dress in my business, get this clear, I got to school in the morning and attend classes and later come to sell chips. Do you want me to go to class with an apron?”

Her efforts caught the attention of politician Millicent Omanga who visited her leaving her a bag of potatoes, an umbrella and two aprons a visit that caused a bit of controversy regarding what exactly the politician left the vendor.

"For clarification, team @MillicentOmanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day."

However, in March, Kwamboka put on hold her business citing a spike in potatoes and cooking oil prices.

Kwamboka has also managed to secure endorsement deals with companies which have seen her increase her revenue.

