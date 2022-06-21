Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

“To all my chipo mwitu supporters, we did it! Your small-small profits zimedropia wazazi wangu stima. Ile quotation Kenya Power walinipea... but we made it,” Kwamboka posted online.

Kwamboka also hinted at beginning construction of a house for her parents saying she will begin to slowly buy construction material.

Chips Mwitu vendor happy after connecting parents to power Pulse Live Kenya

Kwamboka was thrust into the limelight after she shared photos of herself in her kiosk and angry KOT reacted negatively due to her green dress which they termed as too short for work.

She responded to the hate saying: "Those questioning my dress in my business, get this clear, I got to school in the morning and attend classes and later come to sell chips. Do you want me to go to class with an apron?”

Her efforts caught the attention of politician Millicent Omanga who visited her leaving her a bag of potatoes, an umbrella and two aprons a visit that caused a bit of controversy regarding what exactly the politician left the vendor.

Bevalyne Kwamboka in her chips vending station Pulse Live Kenya

"For clarification, team @MillicentOmanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons. Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day."

However, in March, Kwamboka put on hold her business citing a spike in potatoes and cooking oil prices.