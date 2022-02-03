Hero's welcome for Chipukeezy as he jets back from the US [Video]

The funnyman was treated to a traditional dance and songs by a section of his fans who had gathered at JKIA to receive him back into the country.

The former Churchill show comedian has been in the US for the past few months, touring different States for his America comedy tour.

Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US Pulse Live Kenya

Chipukeezy said that his America tour was a dream come true, reminiscing on the old days at Churchill Show and where he stands now as a standup comedian.

“It’s a dream come true for working with the best in the world, for them to appreciate and agree to work with me, welcome into their places and give me a stage to share with them is a blessing.

"It was an amazing experience I never thought that one day, I will be walking with Martin Luther King's children but it happened, all because of comedy. I was invited to the US by my Nigerian brothers who wanted me to be part of their tour,” Chipukeezy said.

In a separate post, Chipukeezy said that he has lined up a number of shows that will feature comedians from US, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Rwanda and Kenya

“I am coming back Home to host one of the Biggest Comedy Festivals in Africa. Featuring 4 comedians from USA, 5 comedians from Nigeria, 5 comedians from Uganda,5 comedians from Tanzania, 5 comedians from Rwanda and over 10 Comedians from my Home Country Kenya", the funnyman said.

He added that his planned comedy festival is scheduled to go down for three days consecutively - that’s May 13 to May 15.

“Brace yourselves for the biggest 3-day Comedy Festival on the 13th, 14th & 15th of May. A comic weekend of laughter and culture. This is comedic history in the making. More details to be announced! …This is the celebrity fish tour East Africa edition,” he noted.

Apart from that, the NACADA Vice Chairpersons' calender indicates that he has been booked for shows up until January 2023. Some of the cities he is excepted to perform are; Dar es Salaam, (February 12th), Lagos, Nigeria (March 4th and 5th), Canada (June 11th), Germany (June 22nd), Sweden (November 5th), and Baltimore, USA (January 1st, 2023).