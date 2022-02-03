RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hero's welcome for Chipukeezy as he jets back from the US [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The funnyman has been in the US for months, touring different states

Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US
Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US

On Wednesday night, comedian Chipukeezy received a warm welcome after touchdown at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), months after he travelled to the United States.

Recommended articles

The funnyman was treated to a traditional dance and songs by a section of his fans who had gathered at JKIA to receive him back into the country.

The former Churchill show comedian has been in the US for the past few months, touring different States for his America comedy tour.

Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US Pulse Live Kenya

Chipukeezy said that his America tour was a dream come true, reminiscing on the old days at Churchill Show and where he stands now as a standup comedian.

“It’s a dream come true for working with the best in the world, for them to appreciate and agree to work with me, welcome into their places and give me a stage to share with them is a blessing.

"It was an amazing experience I never thought that one day, I will be walking with Martin Luther King's children but it happened, all because of comedy. I was invited to the US by my Nigerian brothers who wanted me to be part of their tour,” Chipukeezy said.

In a separate post, Chipukeezy said that he has lined up a number of shows that will feature comedians from US, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Rwanda and Kenya

“I am coming back Home to host one of the Biggest Comedy Festivals in Africa. Featuring 4 comedians from USA, 5 comedians from Nigeria, 5 comedians from Uganda,5 comedians from Tanzania, 5 comedians from Rwanda and over 10 Comedians from my Home Country Kenya", the funnyman said.

He added that his planned comedy festival is scheduled to go down for three days consecutively - that’s May 13 to May 15.

“Brace yourselves for the biggest 3-day Comedy Festival on the 13th, 14th & 15th of May. A comic weekend of laughter and culture. This is comedic history in the making. More details to be announced! …This is the celebrity fish tour East Africa edition,” he noted.

Apart from that, the NACADA Vice Chairpersons' calender indicates that he has been booked for shows up until January 2023. Some of the cities he is excepted to perform are; Dar es Salaam, (February 12th), Lagos, Nigeria (March 4th and 5th), Canada (June 11th), Germany (June 22nd), Sweden (November 5th), and Baltimore, USA (January 1st, 2023).

Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US
Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US Chipukeezy accorded heroic welcome at JKIA as he jets back from US Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hero's welcome for Chipukeezy as he jets back from the US [Video]

Hero's welcome for Chipukeezy as he jets back from the US [Video]

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Rauka

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Rauka

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]

Zuchu addresses reports of dating her boss, Diamond Platnumz

Zuchu addresses reports of dating her boss, Diamond Platnumz

Zari Hassan comes clean on reports of being in new relationship

Zari Hassan comes clean on reports of being in new relationship

Otile Brown receives distinguished YouTube award [Photos]

Otile Brown receives distinguished YouTube award [Photos]

Akothee reacts after makeup artist Dennis Karuri said she was his rudest client

Akothee reacts after makeup artist Dennis Karuri said she was his rudest client

List of celebrities who have joined politics ahead of August polls

List of celebrities who have joined politics ahead of August polls

Nadia Mukami finally unveils first artiste signed under her record label

Nadia Mukami finally unveils first artiste signed under her record label

Trending

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Eve Mungai

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Zuchu addresses reports of dating her boss, Diamond Platnumz

Zuchu comes clean on dating her boss Diamond Platnumz

Search for Jalango's replacement, Diamond-Zuchu in love, Simple Boy single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Search for Jalango's replacement, Diamond-Zuchu in love, Simple Boy single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani